P21 wage hike for
5 million NCR workers effective October 5
By
ALU-TUCP
October 5, 2017
QUEZON CITY –
Starting today October 5, the minimum wage in the National Capital
Region is now P512 a day after a P21 salary increase into the basic
pay announced by the wage board two weeks ago.
Under the wage order No.
21 issued September 14 by the seven man members of the Regional
Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board-National Capital Region, the
minimum wage for non-agriculture workers will now be P512.
Stated in the same wage
order, those workers in the agriculture plantation and
non-plantation and those in the retail, service and manufacturing
sectors employing less than 10 workers will be receiving P475 a day.
More than 5 million
minimum-waged workers from Metro Manila and workers from Bulacan,
Cavite, Laguna and Batangas working in the metropolis are bound to
benefit from the wage hike.
Inspite of the increase,
however, wage petitioner Associated Labor Unions-Trade Union
Congress of the Philippines (ALU-TUCP) who filed in June a P184
additional increase said the P21 increase will not trickle down the
economic wealth the workers help created and is inadequate to meet
the daily nutritional and survival needs of the standard family of
five amid rising the cost services and surging prices of basic
commodities.
“The P21 increase will not
lift workers and their families from living below poverty. This 4
per cent increase is very small compared to the recent increases in
prices of electricity, water, LPG used in cooking and in the price
of gasoline. This increase will not definitely close the widening
gap between the rich and the poor. There is no shared prosperity
here,” said Alan Tanjusay ALU-TUCP spokesperson.
Citing the Bangko Sentral
ng Pilipinas (BSP) and the National Wages and Productivity
Commission (NWPC), Tanjusay said the buying power of the new P512
daily minimum wage is only P362 a day.
Because of this, the
ALU-TUCP is seeking additional P500 monthly of P16 a day subsidy
from President Rodrigo Duterte utilizing the unspent and unused
budget from different government departments and agencies to help
minimum-waged earners cope with the rising inflation.
“It is important for
workers to cope with the rising cost of living and meet the basic
daily food needs of workers and their families because they are
essential partner of employers and capitalists to helping and
sustaining the country’s economic growth at a competitive level. Yet
the wealth created remains at the top and it’s not trickling down,”
Tanjusay said.