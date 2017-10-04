Eastern Visayas,
Bicol’s best, finest products at SM Mega Trade Halls
By
DTI-ROG
October 4, 2017
MAKATI CITY – The
Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is set to showcase an annual
display of micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) excellence by
bringing the best and finest products from Eastern Visayas and Bicol
Regions for the Bahandi Eastern Visayas and OKB-Gayon Bicol Regional
Trade Fairs on October 4 and 5, respectively, at the SM Mega Trade
Halls 1 and 2, SM Megamall.
As part of Marketing, one
of the seven-point strategy (7Ms strategy) advocated by the
Department, DTI is helping MSMEs penetrate the mainstream marketing
through trade fairs.
“With MSMEs being the
backbone of the Philippine economy, it is important that we find
ways to integrate the sector to bigger value chains, either in the
public or the private sectors. Empowering MSMEs can only mean
significant growth that is powered by ever smarter Filipino
entrepreneurs, ready to participate in local, regional and global
marketplace,” said DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez.
DTI-Regional Operations
Group Supervising Undersecretary Zenaida Maglaya explained that
providing platforms for MSMEs to market their products in events
such as trade fairs will test its marketability for bigger markets.
“Participation in Trade
Fairs provide MSMEs an opportunity to test their products for bigger
markets and beyond,” Maglaya said.
These MSMEs, according to
Maglaya, have been assisted by DTI through Negosyo Centers, Shared
Service Facilities (SSF), One Town, One Product, Kapatid Mentor ME
Project, SME Roving Academy, among others.
“By enhancing MSME
products through DTI assistance, we are confident that their
products would be market-acceptable, and supported locally and
globally,” she said.
The Bahandi Trade Fair,
through the DTI-Region 8, will be celebrating its 20th year and will
open the annual 5-day exhibit and selling fair of the best products
from the six provinces of Eastern Visayas on October 4-8, 2017 at
the Megatrade Hall 1, Mega B, SM Megamall.
Under the theme, “Breaking
Grounds for Borderless Markets,” the trade fair is aligned line with
the Philippines’ hosting of the ASEAN Summit, promoting
participation of MSMEs in the global value chain.
The Eastern Visayas trade
fair will also feature products of MSMEs who were victims of Typhoon
Yolanda in November 2013. MSMEs were assisted by the Department to
get back in operation, supporting them through learning, marketing
assistance, product designs and innovations.
A total of 132 MSMEs – 48
are from Leyte, 18 from Southern Leyte, 8 from Biliran, 28 from
Samar, 10 from Eastern Samar, 20 from Northern Samar – from the
processed food, and homestyle and wearables sector, and other
products are expected to join the fair.
The trade fair is in
coordination with Regional Development Council - Region 8,
Department of Tourism, Tacloban Entrepreneurs Associated Marketing
Cooperative (TEAM-COOP), GREAT Women Project 2, and Negosyo Center.
On the other hand,
OKB-Gayon Bicol, now on its 21st year, is expected to banner Bicol
Region’s fine products and tourism potentials ranging from wearables
and homestyle products, processed foods, ceramics, furniture/
furnishing, fine jewelry, and other products. The trade fair will
run on October 5-8, 2017 at the Megatrade Hall 2, SM Megamall.
Joining this year’s
OKB-Gayon Bicol fair are 141 MSME exhibitors from all over the
region – forty (40) from Albay, 15 from Camarines Norte, 22 from
Camarines Sur, 25 from Catanduanes, 11 from Masbate, and 28 from
Sorsogon. It will feature 32 new entrepreneurs that are provided
full marketing assistance and 255 new products resulting from
DTI-Region 5’s product development activities.
The longest running
DTI-organized regional trade fair is a convergence activity of OKB
Association, Inc. in partnership with DTI-Region 5, DOT-Region 5,
Air 21 and Bicol Harvest/Bicol Artist.