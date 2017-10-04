Eastern Visayas, Bicol’s best, finest products at SM Mega Trade Halls

By DTI-ROG

October 4, 2017

MAKATI CITY – The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is set to showcase an annual display of micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) excellence by bringing the best and finest products from Eastern Visayas and Bicol Regions for the Bahandi Eastern Visayas and OKB-Gayon Bicol Regional Trade Fairs on October 4 and 5, respectively, at the SM Mega Trade Halls 1 and 2, SM Megamall.

As part of Marketing, one of the seven-point strategy (7Ms strategy) advocated by the Department, DTI is helping MSMEs penetrate the mainstream marketing through trade fairs.

“With MSMEs being the backbone of the Philippine economy, it is important that we find ways to integrate the sector to bigger value chains, either in the public or the private sectors. Empowering MSMEs can only mean significant growth that is powered by ever smarter Filipino entrepreneurs, ready to participate in local, regional and global marketplace,” said DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez.

DTI-Regional Operations Group Supervising Undersecretary Zenaida Maglaya explained that providing platforms for MSMEs to market their products in events such as trade fairs will test its marketability for bigger markets.

“Participation in Trade Fairs provide MSMEs an opportunity to test their products for bigger markets and beyond,” Maglaya said.

These MSMEs, according to Maglaya, have been assisted by DTI through Negosyo Centers, Shared Service Facilities (SSF), One Town, One Product, Kapatid Mentor ME Project, SME Roving Academy, among others.

“By enhancing MSME products through DTI assistance, we are confident that their products would be market-acceptable, and supported locally and globally,” she said.

The Bahandi Trade Fair, through the DTI-Region 8, will be celebrating its 20th year and will open the annual 5-day exhibit and selling fair of the best products from the six provinces of Eastern Visayas on October 4-8, 2017 at the Megatrade Hall 1, Mega B, SM Megamall.

Under the theme, “Breaking Grounds for Borderless Markets,” the trade fair is aligned line with the Philippines’ hosting of the ASEAN Summit, promoting participation of MSMEs in the global value chain.

The Eastern Visayas trade fair will also feature products of MSMEs who were victims of Typhoon Yolanda in November 2013. MSMEs were assisted by the Department to get back in operation, supporting them through learning, marketing assistance, product designs and innovations.

A total of 132 MSMEs – 48 are from Leyte, 18 from Southern Leyte, 8 from Biliran, 28 from Samar, 10 from Eastern Samar, 20 from Northern Samar – from the processed food, and homestyle and wearables sector, and other products are expected to join the fair.

The trade fair is in coordination with Regional Development Council - Region 8, Department of Tourism, Tacloban Entrepreneurs Associated Marketing Cooperative (TEAM-COOP), GREAT Women Project 2, and Negosyo Center.

On the other hand, OKB-Gayon Bicol, now on its 21st year, is expected to banner Bicol Region’s fine products and tourism potentials ranging from wearables and homestyle products, processed foods, ceramics, furniture/ furnishing, fine jewelry, and other products. The trade fair will run on October 5-8, 2017 at the Megatrade Hall 2, SM Megamall.

Joining this year’s OKB-Gayon Bicol fair are 141 MSME exhibitors from all over the region – forty (40) from Albay, 15 from Camarines Norte, 22 from Camarines Sur, 25 from Catanduanes, 11 from Masbate, and 28 from Sorsogon. It will feature 32 new entrepreneurs that are provided full marketing assistance and 255 new products resulting from DTI-Region 5’s product development activities.