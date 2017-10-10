P19 million
multi-purpose building projects near completion
By
JASON T. DE LOS ANGELES
October 10, 2017
CALBAYOG CITY –
Samar First District Engineering Office is aspiringly and in
progression of providing each barangay with multi-purpose halls. The
construction of multi-purpose building projects in 5 Barangays and
one (1) municipal has a total appropriation of P19 million. These
projects are located in Brgy. Anislag, Brgy. Bagacay, Brgy. Binaliw,
Brgy. Central, Brgy. Cagboborac and Brgy. Poblacion 2, San Jorge,
Samar.
The projects are
beneficial to the residents of said barangays as well as students
that used it as venue for school activities. The project can also be
used by all Barangay residents including its neighboring barangay in
whatever activities they will have. This project will have a great
impact to the community for it will provide a decent venue for their
community-based, socio-cultural and economic activities. On the
otherhand, it will serve as temporary shelter to the affected
families during times of man-made and natural calamities.
As of this writing, out of
six (6) multi-purpose building projects, three (3) projects are
completed while three (3) projects are still ongoing.