P19 million multi-purpose building projects near completion

By JASON T. DE LOS ANGELES

October 10, 2017

CALBAYOG CITY – Samar First District Engineering Office is aspiringly and in progression of providing each barangay with multi-purpose halls. The construction of multi-purpose building projects in 5 Barangays and one (1) municipal has a total appropriation of P19 million. These projects are located in Brgy. Anislag, Brgy. Bagacay, Brgy. Binaliw, Brgy. Central, Brgy. Cagboborac and Brgy. Poblacion 2, San Jorge, Samar.

The projects are beneficial to the residents of said barangays as well as students that used it as venue for school activities. The project can also be used by all Barangay residents including its neighboring barangay in whatever activities they will have. This project will have a great impact to the community for it will provide a decent venue for their community-based, socio-cultural and economic activities. On the otherhand, it will serve as temporary shelter to the affected families during times of man-made and natural calamities.