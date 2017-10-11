Local Government
Code's 26th anniversary celebration highlights LGU best practices
DILG
October 11, 2017
QUEZON CITY – In
line with the 26th anniversary of the Local Government Code (LGC),
the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) opened
today a two-day event that will highlight the best practices of
local government units (LGUs) that are worthy of emulation.
Dubbed as the “Festival of
Best Practices”, the market-place and fiesta-themed event, which is
ongoing at the Novotel Manila in Quezon City, aims to showcase the
remarkable initiatives and programs of LGUs that they have
implemented using the powers and authority granted to them under the
LGC.
Signed in 1991, Republic
Act 7160 or the Local Government Code, which is considered as the
bible of local governance, provides for a more responsive and
accountable local government structure whereby LGUs are given more
powers, authority, responsibilities and resources instituted through
a system of decentralization.
The best local government
practices that will be showcased revolve around the following
themes: Environment-Protective, Climate Change Adaptive and Disaster
Resilient LGUs; Business-Friendly and Competitive LGUs; Socially
Protective and Safe LGUs; and Accountable, Transparent,
Participative, and Effective Local Governance.
Among the local chief
executives who will present their respective programs are: Batanes
Gov. Marilou H. Cayco on The Epitome of Disaster Resiliency; Cauayan
City Mayor Bernard Faustino Dy on Public-Private Partnership in
Localizing the Sustainable Development Goals; Piddig, Ilocos Norte
Mayor Georgina Salazar on Organic Coffee Plantation and Farm
Consolidation; Dumingag, Zamboanga del Sur Mayor Mark Pacalioga on
Organic Agriculture and Governance; and Quezon City Vice-Mayor
Josefina Belmonte-Alimurung on Tahanan Drug Rehabilitation Program.
Other presenters are
Iloilo City CDRRMO Donna Magno on Disaster Risk Resiliency Hub; City
of San Fernando’s Regulator Simplification: Agaplikar, Agbayad,
Alaen; and Carmona, Cavite MPDO Mildred Purificacion on Your
Embrace, My Hope: Transforming the Lives of PWDs.
Organized by the DILG’s
Local Government Academy (LGA), in partnership with the Galing Pook
Foundation (GPF), the event also includes the presentation and
awarding of the 2017 Galingpook Outstanding Local Governance
Programs, and a Forum on Renewable Energy for LGUs.
“The Festival of Best
Practices is a festivity wherein the LGUs can learn and further push
good local governance in their respective communities. We hope to
promote, encourage and bring forth considerable harvests of best
practices in local governments which were significantly brought
about by the passage of the Local Government Code,” says DILG OIC-Secretary
Catalino S. Cuy.
Cuy says the event is also
a platform for the DILG to promote their program, the Local
Governance Innovative Solutions Bank, a web-based application that
enables LGUs to access or “withdraw” the best practices that
exemplar LGUs have “deposited”.