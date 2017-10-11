Making Christ
alive
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA,
roycimagala@gmail.com
October 11, 2017
THIS is no gratuitous,
baseless pursuit. We are not indulging in some fantasy when we exert
the effort to make Christ alive in us. In the first place, because
Christ himself is alive. He continues to be with us and is, in fact,
actively intervening in our lives. We are not in some make-believe
world.
It’s us who have the
problem since we tend to ignore him. It’s the same problem once
articulated by St. Augustine: “You were with me, but I was not with
you.” And even the things around all point to us about Christ’s
constant interventions in our lives. Still, we fail to be aware of
him.
Christ, of course, died,
but then he rose again, never to die again. And even if he rose
again, he after so many days ascended into heaven. He should not be
around anymore. But, no, he continues to be here, this time in the
Holy Spirit!
Let’s remember that before
he went up to heaven, he promised the coming of the Holy Spirit who
would bring to us everything that Christ did and said. More than
that, the Holy Spirit brings Christ alive in us.
This is how God works. The
entire trinity of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit is
involved in this continuing divine effort to bring us back to where
we came from – that is, from God himself in whose image and likeness
we have been created. And God in his work cannot be frustrated
despite the mess we make.
We just have to exercise
our faith to the hilt. With it we enter into a reality that goes
beyond what we simply can see and touch and understand. With it we
can feel at home even with mysteries which, by the way, abound in
our life since we are not confined only to the sensible and material
realities. Our world includes the spiritual and the supernatural.
Exercising our faith means
constantly dealing with the Holy Spirit. Dealing with the Holy
Spirit involves certain requirements, like deepening our knowledge
of the truths of our faith by meditating on the gospel, studying the
catechism, following the teachings of the Pope, etc.
It also involves constant
spiritual struggle against our weaknesses, temptations and sins. It
certainly involves developing virtues so that we gradually can be
more perceptive of the promptings of the Holy Spirit.
Also indispensable is the
recourse to the sacraments which are the very channels of grace that
Christ himself instituted so that his presence and the effectiveness
of his redemptive work on us can be perpetuated till the end of
time.
This is how we can make
Christ alive in us, Christ who will always understand us even if we
many times fail him. We just have to do our part, and do it as best
as we can, even to the point of heroism and martyrdom. This, in
fact, is also the extent Christ does to reach us and to save us.
If we correspond actively
to what Christ has done for us, we in the Holy Spirit can truly
manage to make Christ alive in us. It is really just a matter of
being consistent with our faith that brings with it the other
virtues of hope and charity. In that way, we would be dealing with
the Holy Spirit who will bring Christ to us alive.