Duterte’s
‘revolutionary government’ is nothing but dictatorship
A Press Statement by the Movement
Against Tyranny
October 15, 2017
Pres. Rodrigo Duterte’s
idea of a “revolutionary government” is nothing else but the one-man
dictatorship that he has been repeatedly dreaming of since last
year.
Duterte merely wants to
concentrate all governmental power to himself as president. He wants
to further dismantle whatever little is left of the system of checks
and balances provided by a rubber stamp Congress, a Supreme Court
dominated by his and former Pres. Arroyo’s appointees, and easily
intimidated Constitutional bodies like the Office of the Ombudsman
and Commission on Human Rights.
He aims to further
intimidate the critical press and overwhelm social media with his
fake news-churning troll army.
Worse, in order to impose
his “revolutionary” regime on the people, he will have to declare
martial law nationwide, He will have to ban all forms of public
criticism and dissent: protest rallies, strikes, political
demonstrations of any kind, not even cultural shows, art works or
social media posts. There will be wide-scale and utter disregard for
due process, human rights and civil liberties.
Meanwhile, the same old
oligarchic interests will remain, with Duterte’s family and friends
as the favored cronies. The same old kowtowing to foreign interests.
The same old corruption and criminality except cornered by the
Duterte clique, the Davao group and even the ascendant mafia in the
illegal drugs business.
Marcos tried the same
thing before, resulting in 14 years of cronyism, plunder of the
national treasury and economy and wholesale human rights violations
of the worst kind.
The Movement Against
Tyranny denounces Duterte’s so-called “revolutionary government” as
nothing less than the usurpation of all powers to impose one-man
rule and trample on the people’s democratic rights. We will not be
cowed. We will not be silenced.