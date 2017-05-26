

Outgoing Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer-II of Samar Leovigildo Monge (5th from L) turns over the symbolic key of responsibility to his successor Enrique Granados III (5th from R) in a ceremony witnessed by DAR Regional Director Sheila Enciso (4th from R), Assistant Regional Director Ismael Aya-ay (3rd from L), and all the DAR officials of said province.

DAR installs new provincial heads

By JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA

May 26, 2017

CATBALOGAN, Samar – Eastern Samar Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer-II (PARPO-II) Enrique Granados III now heads the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) provincial office in Samar after he was installed on Monday by Regional Director Sheila Enciso.

Granados replaced Leovigildo Monge, by virtue of Special Order No. 250, series of 2017 issued by Secretary Rafael Mariano early this month, as the latter will retire from government service on his 65th birthday on May 28.

In his acceptance message, Granados said that his new assignment is a challenge to him on how to maintain the impressive performance of Samar under PARPO Monge. DAR-Samar in 2015 was recognized among top performers.

According to Land Tenure Improvement Division Chief Celsa Mabutin, though they expect a different management style, they need the expertise of PARPO Granados in the documentation of distributed but not yet documented (DNYD) lands.

Granados, 60, joined DAR in 1983 as Senior Land Acquisition and Allocation Officer. He became Municipal Agrarian Reform Officer (MARO) in 1988 before becoming chief of the Beneficiaries Development Coordinating Division (BDCD) and the Operations Division on separate occasions.

In 2003, he was designated PARPO-II for Northern Samar. He also became the DAR provincial chief in Leyte prior to his assignment in Eastern Samar where he served for eight years.

Meanwhile, on May 12 before reporting to his new assignment, Granados turned over his responsibilities in Eastern Samar to PARPO-I Gilberto Apilado who was designated PARPO-II for the said province under the same special order.

Apilado, 55, joined DAR in 1990 as Agricultural Engineer II. He was promoted to Chief Agrarian Reform Program Officer (CARPO) for BDCD and was later on designated as PARPO-I.

Further, Chief of the Program Beneficiaries Development Division Teresita Caballa-Alde, 60, will take the place of Apilado as PARPO-I.