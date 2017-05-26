|
Outgoing
Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer-II of Samar
Leovigildo Monge (5th from L) turns over the symbolic key of
responsibility to his successor Enrique Granados III (5th from
R) in a ceremony witnessed by DAR Regional Director Sheila
Enciso (4th from R), Assistant Regional Director Ismael Aya-ay
(3rd from L), and all the DAR officials of said province.
DAR installs new
provincial heads
By JOSE ALSMITH L. SORIA
May 26, 2017
CATBALOGAN, Samar –
Eastern Samar Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer-II (PARPO-II)
Enrique Granados III now heads the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR)
provincial office in Samar after he was installed on Monday by
Regional Director Sheila Enciso.
Granados replaced Leovigildo
Monge, by virtue of Special Order No. 250, series of 2017 issued by
Secretary Rafael Mariano early this month, as the latter will retire
from government service on his 65th birthday on May 28.
In his acceptance message,
Granados said that his new assignment is a challenge to him on how to
maintain the impressive performance of Samar under PARPO Monge. DAR-Samar
in 2015 was recognized among top performers.
According to Land Tenure
Improvement Division Chief Celsa Mabutin, though they expect a
different management style, they need the expertise of PARPO Granados
in the documentation of distributed but not yet documented (DNYD)
lands.
Granados, 60, joined DAR in
1983 as Senior Land Acquisition and Allocation Officer. He became
Municipal Agrarian Reform Officer (MARO) in 1988 before becoming chief
of the Beneficiaries Development Coordinating Division (BDCD) and the
Operations Division on separate occasions.
In 2003, he was designated
PARPO-II for Northern Samar. He also became the DAR provincial chief
in Leyte prior to his assignment in Eastern Samar where he served for
eight years.
Meanwhile, on May 12 before
reporting to his new assignment, Granados turned over his
responsibilities in Eastern Samar to PARPO-I Gilberto Apilado who was
designated PARPO-II for the said province under the same special
order.
Apilado, 55, joined DAR in
1990 as Agricultural Engineer II. He was promoted to Chief Agrarian
Reform Program Officer (CARPO) for BDCD and was later on designated as
PARPO-I.
Further, Chief of the
Program Beneficiaries Development Division Teresita Caballa-Alde, 60,
will take the place of Apilado as PARPO-I.
For a smooth transition,
Enciso urged all employees of both provinces to extend to the incoming
officials the same support they had given to Monge and Granados during
their time.