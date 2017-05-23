|
Completed
construction of Turn-out (Loading and Unloading Bays) along Biliran Circumferential Road, Kawayan, Biliran with a
construction budget of P2.550M. The completed project will
provide a safe area to load and unload passengers, goods,
agricultural and aquatic products for ready transport to market
centers.
Updates on Biliran
DEO’s 2017 infrastructure projects
Press Release
May 23, 2017
NAVAL, Biliran – The
Department of Public Works and Highways Biliran District Engineering
Office (DPWH-BDEO) is now in full swing in the implementation of its
FY 2017 Infrastructure Projects. Contractors mostly started at their
own risks to attain the target schedule and to avail of the good
weather condition.
As of April 30, 2017, the
District has an overall actual accomplishment of 8.02% with a positive
slippage of 2.45%.
The District has been
allotted P940.730M under FY 2017 DPWH Infrastructure Program with a
total final listing of 57 projects based on the General Appropriation
Act (GAA). Out of 57 projects, 31 projects are on-going, 25 are Not
Yet Started (NYS) and one (1) project is completed.
The completed project is the
Construction of Turn-out (Loading and Unloading Bays) along Biliran
Circumferential Road, Kawayan, Biliran with a construction budget of
P2.550M.
The project was prioritized
because of its immediate need on the location. The section is located
along a National Road at Poblacion of Kawayan, where public utility
vehicles mostly stops, to load and unload passengers, goods,
agricultural and aquatic products from and to market centers. The
completed project will provide a safe area to load and unload
passengers, goods, agricultural and aquatic products for ready
transport to market centers. This project will benefit more or less
3,500 passengers mostly from the northern part of the Island and from
the capital town (Naval) of Biliran Province.
Some Major Infrastructure
projects of 2017 have also started and is up for completion in the
month of May, 2017. These projects are the Off-Carriageway Improvement
along Naval-Caibiran Cross Country Road, Repair of Busali Bridge,
Biliran, Biliran and Repair of Mapula Bridge, Caibiran Biliran with an
accomplishment of 90% as of April 31, 2017.
As of this writing, the
district had already bid-out 52 projects while five projects are
scheduled to be bid out on a later date.