Updates on Biliran DEO’s 2017 infrastructure projects

Press Release

May 23, 2017

NAVAL, Biliran – The Department of Public Works and Highways Biliran District Engineering Office (DPWH-BDEO) is now in full swing in the implementation of its FY 2017 Infrastructure Projects. Contractors mostly started at their own risks to attain the target schedule and to avail of the good weather condition.

As of April 30, 2017, the District has an overall actual accomplishment of 8.02% with a positive slippage of 2.45%.

The District has been allotted P940.730M under FY 2017 DPWH Infrastructure Program with a total final listing of 57 projects based on the General Appropriation Act (GAA). Out of 57 projects, 31 projects are on-going, 25 are Not Yet Started (NYS) and one (1) project is completed.

The completed project is the Construction of Turn-out (Loading and Unloading Bays) along Biliran Circumferential Road, Kawayan, Biliran with a construction budget of P2.550M.

The project was prioritized because of its immediate need on the location. The section is located along a National Road at Poblacion of Kawayan, where public utility vehicles mostly stops, to load and unload passengers, goods, agricultural and aquatic products from and to market centers. The completed project will provide a safe area to load and unload passengers, goods, agricultural and aquatic products for ready transport to market centers. This project will benefit more or less 3,500 passengers mostly from the northern part of the Island and from the capital town (Naval) of Biliran Province.

Some Major Infrastructure projects of 2017 have also started and is up for completion in the month of May, 2017. These projects are the Off-Carriageway Improvement along Naval-Caibiran Cross Country Road, Repair of Busali Bridge, Biliran, Biliran and Repair of Mapula Bridge, Caibiran Biliran with an accomplishment of 90% as of April 31, 2017.