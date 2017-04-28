DE Adongay inspects infrastructure projects at Maripipi Island

|
May 21, 2017
NAVAL, Biliran – Engr.
David P. Adongay Jr., District Engineer of the Department of Public
Works and Highways Biliran District Engineering Office (DPWH-BDEO)
takes time to conduct a round-up inspection of Biliran DEO
Infrastructure Projects at Maripipi Island, Naval, Biliran on April
28, 2017.
The Municipality of Maripipi
is separated by a narrow channel from the island of Biliran and can be
reached by a small boat for about 1.5 hours of travel from Naval, the
capital town of Biliran province. It is an island-municipality with a
coastal circumference of twenty-four kilometers.
The first project inspected
by Engr. Adongay, Jr. is the Rehabilitation/ Reconstruction of
Maripipi Circumferential Road. This project is under the
implementation of Regional Office 8 with the amount of P135M funded
under 2016 General Appropriation Act (GAA). As of April, 2017, it has
an accomplishment of 21.08%. The project was started late due to late
completion of Preliminary & Detailed Engineering activities. The
completed project will provide a standard concrete paved road for the
safe and faster transport of goods and services to the capital
barangay of the municipality.
Another project inspected by
Adongay, Jr. is the on-going Replacement of Banlas Bridge (B00061BR)
along Maripipi Circumferential Road. This is a 2016-Carry-over project
of Biliran DEO costing 8.7M. Upon Adongay’s inspection, the project is
on-going with installation of forms and scaffolding for girder and
slab of the bridge with an accomplishment of 80% as of April 30, 2017.
Adongay, Jr. said that this project is target to be completed on or
before July, 2017. The completed Bridge will provide a standard Bridge
(with two lanes) in replacement of the old one which is sub-standard
(with one lane only) thereby providing safe passage to the traveling
public.
Adongay, Jr. also inspected
the just started construction of 2-storey, 8-classroom School Building
at Maripipi National Vocational School, Maripipi, Biliran under
General Appropriation Act (GAA) of 2016, Batch 13. The project is
on-going with the installation of forms and scaffolding for the 1st
floor of the building with an accomplishment of 10%. This project has
a contract cost of P11.875M under contract with BNL Construction. It
is scheduled to be completed on September 23, 2017. Completion of the
project will provide additional classrooms for the school hence
offering a place conducive to learning for the students. The
additional classrooms will accommodate more or less 320 students.