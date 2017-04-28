

DE Adongay inspects infrastructure projects at Maripipi Island

Press Release

May 21, 2017

NAVAL, Biliran – Engr. David P. Adongay Jr., District Engineer of the Department of Public Works and Highways Biliran District Engineering Office (DPWH-BDEO) takes time to conduct a round-up inspection of Biliran DEO Infrastructure Projects at Maripipi Island, Naval, Biliran on April 28, 2017.

The Municipality of Maripipi is separated by a narrow channel from the island of Biliran and can be reached by a small boat for about 1.5 hours of travel from Naval, the capital town of Biliran province. It is an island-municipality with a coastal circumference of twenty-four kilometers.

The first project inspected by Engr. Adongay, Jr. is the Rehabilitation/ Reconstruction of Maripipi Circumferential Road. This project is under the implementation of Regional Office 8 with the amount of P135M funded under 2016 General Appropriation Act (GAA). As of April, 2017, it has an accomplishment of 21.08%. The project was started late due to late completion of Preliminary & Detailed Engineering activities. The completed project will provide a standard concrete paved road for the safe and faster transport of goods and services to the capital barangay of the municipality.

Another project inspected by Adongay, Jr. is the on-going Replacement of Banlas Bridge (B00061BR) along Maripipi Circumferential Road. This is a 2016-Carry-over project of Biliran DEO costing 8.7M. Upon Adongay’s inspection, the project is on-going with installation of forms and scaffolding for girder and slab of the bridge with an accomplishment of 80% as of April 30, 2017. Adongay, Jr. said that this project is target to be completed on or before July, 2017. The completed Bridge will provide a standard Bridge (with two lanes) in replacement of the old one which is sub-standard (with one lane only) thereby providing safe passage to the traveling public.