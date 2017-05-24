Workers’ group
rejects military rule in Mindanao
A press statement by
Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino (BMP)
May 24, 2017
The Bukluran ng Manggagawang
Pilipino (BMP), a socialist national labor center, added its voice
today to all those who oppose President Rodrigo Duterte’s imposition
of martial law in the whole of Mindanao. Our position in based on the
following grounds:
1. Mindanao is not in a
state of lawless violence, nor is it facing invasion or rebellion,
which are the only cases where Martial Law could be legally imposed.
The Marawi attack does not
justify the imposition of military rule in a region that is now
pursuing peace through revived negotiations between the Philippine
government and the various armed groups of the Moro self-determination
movement.
2. Unlike in the 1973 and
1935 constitutions, where imminent danger or mere threat to public
safety is enough to justify military rule and the suspension of the
writ of habeas corpus, the 1987 Constitution requires that there has
to be an actual uprising or insurrection in the entire Mindanao region
before a justified declaration of Martial Law.
In forty eight (48) hours,
Duterte is required, by law, to reveal to Congress the factual and
legal basis of his imposition of Martial Law.
We demand that Malacañang to
also present its case on why military rule is its solution to the
terror attacks, as it is contradictory to statements by the Armed
Forces of the Philippines (AFP), which declared that the situation in
Marawi is now “under control”, and to declarations by Rodrigo Duterte
himself, who has said that a purely military solution will not address
the historical roots of the Mindanao conflict.
3. The legal minds of
Malacañang – especially President Duterte – may argue that safeguards
to civil liberties and political rights are in place even with the
imposition of Martial Law. But formal recognition is different from
actual realities. The Bill of Rights is often illusory in a
warlord-ridden region such as Mindanao, even during peace-time but
certainly more so during martial rule.
Since the imposition of
martial law in Mindanao has no factual and legal basis and because
Malacañang rushed into martial rule, without exhausting all other
options, we fear that the fascist tendency of the Duterte regime is
nearing its full bloom, through the re-imposition of open dictatorship
in the entire country, which Digong has repeatedly threatened to do
during the campaign and throughout his first year in office.
The BMP demands that the
Duterte administration immediately (a) end the martial law in
Mindanao; (b) uphold civilian supremacy over the military; (c) protect
people’s rights – especially the rights to freedom of association and
legitimate dissent; and, (d) address the longstanding conflicts in
Mindanao by satisfying the Filipino people’s demand for peace and
equality and the Bangsamoro people’s right for self-determination.