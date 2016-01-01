ICRC steps up
response to needs linked to fighting in Marawi City
By ICRC
May 26, 207
MANILA – Thousands of
people continue to flee the fighting in Marawi City in Lanao del Sur
province, southern Philippines, seeking safety in neighboring areas
such as Iligan City. Many families are staying with relatives, while
others went to evacuation centers or sought shelters in schools.
“This morning, our team has
finally entered Marawi City and delivered 1,000 water jugs to the
displaced families at the provincial capitol, and transported at least
300 residents from Marawi to the evacuation center in Saguiaran. We
were able to access Marawi as we are in touch with various
stakeholders,” said Pascal Porchet, Head of Delegation of the
International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in the Philippines.
“The situation is very
fluid. Residents are moving in and out of Marawi, and we are seriously
concerned about those who are trapped or have chosen to stay in the
city, who are in need of food and water. This is currently a challenge
for our teams on the ground as they assess the situation in order to
have a clear picture of the number of displaced people and their
needs,” he added.
In Iligan, the ICRC has
prepositioned medical supplies to reinforce the capacity of rural
health units in addressing the basic health needs of displaced people.
They include basic medicines, antibiotics, dressing materials; as well
as injectable medication and intravenous fluids that can support
30,000 people in three months. One of these kits will be delivered to
the RHU in Saguiaran this afternoon.
Medical items to treat
wounded people have also been dispatched, for hospitals that may need
replenishment. In addition, food, essential household items and
hygiene kits will be dispatched to Iligan from the ICRC warehouse in
Davao this afternoon for prepositioning.
The ICRC also provided
first-aid bags and dressing kits to support the Philippine Red Cross (PRC)
chapters in Marawi and Iligan cities. It has also provided resources
for the mobilization of PRC’s volunteer force in case a greater
response is needed. The PRC and the ICRC will coordinate the response
according to the needs. The PRC is ICRC’s primary partner in the
country.
With the ongoing hostilities
in Marawi City, and with some residents remaining there, Porchet urged
those involved in the fighting to take the necessary precautions to
spare civilians and their property.
“International humanitarian
law (IHL) remains applicable in this situation, even after the
declaration of martial law in Mindanao. As such, it must be respected
at all times and by all the parties. People who may be arrested must
be treated humanely and the ICRC will continue to monitor their
conditions and treatment,” he said.
IHL limits the means and
methods of warfare and protects people who do not take part in the
fighting (i.e civilians, medics, aid workers) and those who can no
longer fight (i.e. wounded, sick, captured or detained fighters).
These limits are particularly meaningful in populated areas where the
risk of harm to civilians and civilian objects, including essential
infrastructure, increases.
The ICRC is a neutral,
impartial and independent humanitarian organization that protects and
assists victims of armed conflict. It has an international mandate to
promote knowledge for and respect of IHL.