24 Korean exhibitors lead int’l food firms at IFEX Philippines

By DTI-CITEM

May 20, 2017

PASAY CITY – Twenty-four Korean companies showcased their leading food and products at IFEX, making it the top foreign exhibitor country at the three-day international food trade fair which started on Friday, May 19, and runs until Sunday, May 21.

This year’s Korean delegation had 23 returning companies and 1 new entrant, presenting their native as well as innovative food and beverages.

Among the group are the top two Korean leading firms in food distribution, manufacturing and service: the CJ Group, a conglomerate that holds both CJ Freshway and CJ Cheiljedang; and the Daesang Corporation, which have combined annual revenue of around $19.8 billion dollars.

“Here in the Philippines, we are looking to create more opportunities for trade and improve our relations with the local companies. We are aware that Filipinos are particularly fond of our product and we are also interested in the tropical products here, especially seafood,” said Shen Shin, Executive Vice President of CJ Freshway.

Targeting the Philippines and Asia’s trade buyers, Korean exports included the iconic seaweed snacks, kimchi, and health beverages. Other products were Gam Moon Yeoun’s soybean paste, Brandacumen’s korean red ginseng, banana milk from Yonsei University Dairy, and Applease Korea Brewery’s Apisode, an apple carbonated hard cider made of fermented Korean apple. There were natural and organic products such as 3B Netrorks’ Smart Bar, made from blueberry, almond, peanut, oat, green tea, and brocolli; and Natural Dream Co.‘s Preto Acai powder, and green tea spreads that seemed to be targeting the younger and trendy market.

Agricultural products from Gyeongbuk Corporation were Apple, Pears, Persimmon, and fruit juices and aloe vera drink from Tulip International.

Food industry experts from ASEAN-KOREA CENTRE Trade Facilitation Workshops in the Philippines also held seminars on Purchasing Trends and Import Procedures of Seafood products, by Mr. YOON Jae-sik; Seafood Merchandiser at CJ Freshway; and Sourcing Trends and Import Procedures of agricultural products by Mr. SONG In-su; Assistant Manager at DAESANG; and Packaging Trend of Food Products and strategy for global market access, by Mr. LEE Young-hwan; Specialist of Strategic Purchasing Team (Packaging team), CJ Cheiljedang.