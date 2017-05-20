24 Korean
exhibitors lead int’l food firms at IFEX Philippines
By DTI-CITEM
May 20, 2017
PASAY CITY –
Twenty-four Korean companies showcased their leading food and products
at IFEX, making it the top foreign exhibitor country at the three-day
international food trade fair which started on Friday, May 19, and
runs until Sunday, May 21.
This year’s Korean
delegation had 23 returning companies and 1 new entrant, presenting
their native as well as innovative food and beverages.
Among the group are the top
two Korean leading firms in food distribution, manufacturing and
service: the CJ Group, a conglomerate that holds both CJ Freshway and
CJ Cheiljedang; and the Daesang Corporation, which have combined
annual revenue of around $19.8 billion dollars.
“Here in the Philippines, we
are looking to create more opportunities for trade and improve our
relations with the local companies. We are aware that Filipinos are
particularly fond of our product and we are also interested in the
tropical products here, especially seafood,” said Shen Shin, Executive
Vice President of CJ Freshway.
Targeting the Philippines
and Asia’s trade buyers, Korean exports included the iconic seaweed
snacks, kimchi, and health beverages. Other products were Gam Moon
Yeoun’s soybean paste, Brandacumen’s korean red ginseng, banana milk
from Yonsei University Dairy, and Applease Korea Brewery’s Apisode, an
apple carbonated hard cider made of fermented Korean apple. There were
natural and organic products such as 3B Netrorks’ Smart Bar, made from
blueberry, almond, peanut, oat, green tea, and brocolli; and Natural
Dream Co.‘s Preto Acai powder, and green tea spreads that seemed to be
targeting the younger and trendy market.
Agricultural products from
Gyeongbuk Corporation were Apple, Pears, Persimmon, and fruit juices
and aloe vera drink from Tulip International.
Food industry experts from
ASEAN-KOREA CENTRE Trade Facilitation Workshops in the Philippines
also held seminars on Purchasing Trends and Import Procedures of
Seafood products, by Mr. YOON Jae-sik; Seafood Merchandiser at CJ
Freshway; and Sourcing Trends and Import Procedures of agricultural
products by Mr. SONG In-su; Assistant Manager at DAESANG; and
Packaging Trend of Food Products and strategy for global market
access, by Mr. LEE Young-hwan; Specialist of Strategic Purchasing Team
(Packaging team), CJ Cheiljedang.
A total of 85 foreign
exhibitors are participating this year, with Korea leading the pack,
followed by China with 19 exhibitors, and Taiwan with 11, based on the
latest tally.