|
From
L-R: Engr. Alfredo L. Bollido, OIC-Assistant District Engineer and
Mr. Bern L. Calomadre, Chief of Administrative Section bestow
the Certificate of Recognition to Engr. Rosario B. Rosete, PIO-Designate
together with PIO-Alternates, Engr. Frechbee L. Sabile, Ms.
Chelsea C. Quijano, and Engr. Gene F. Delfin on April 3, 2017 at
the DPWH-Biliran Open ground after the flag raising ceremony.
DPWH-Biliran DEO
awarded 2nd place in communication development program for 2016
Press Release
May 21, 2017
NAVAL, Biliran – The
Department of Public Works and Highways Biliran District Engineering
Office (DPWH-BDEO) has been awarded as 2nd place for the successful
implementation of the Communication Development Program of the
Department for the year 2016.
The award thru a Certificate
of Recognition was received by Engr. David P. Adongay Jr., District
Engineer of Biliran DEO on March 28, 2017 at DPWH Multipurpose
Building, Region 8, Palo, Leyte during the Regional Monthly
Coordination Meeting and was presented to District Public Information
Officer (PIO-Designate) Engr. Rosario B. Rosete together with her PIO-Alternates
Engr. Gene F. Delfin, Engr. Frechbee L. Sabile, and Ms. Chelsea C.
Quijano on April 3, 2017 after the flag raising ceremony.
The certificate of
recognition was bestowed in appreciation for the contribution and
commitment in the successful implementation of the Development
Communication Program of the Department thru information dissemination
about its projects and accomplishment in advocating its various
programs in helping the department adapt to the demands of the
environment such as IT, Social Media, Swift Resolution of RFAS/
165-02/ Customer Feedback Complains /8888 etc. and in implementing the
social marketing programs of the Department in order to strengthen its
relationship with external stakeholders in year 2016, thus, the
citation reads.
Rosete expressed her
gratitude to all who contributed for the Communication Development
Reports especially from the different sections in the office, to her
PIO-Alternates and to District Engineer Adongay, Jr. for actively
supporting the Communication Development Program of the District.
In 2014 and 2015, DPWH-BDEO
was also awarded as 2nd place in the most number of Communication
Development Reports submitted.
The awards were given to the
top 5 performers in the DPWH Eastern Visayas Region having Samar 1st
District Engineering Office as 1st place, followed by Biliran District
Engineering Office, Southern Leyte Engineering District Office and
Northern Samar 2nd District Engineering Office for the 2nd, 3rd and
4th place respectively and Leyte 4th District Engineering Office and
Leyte 5th Engineering District both for the 5th place out of the 13
District Engineering Offices in Region VIII.