DPWH-Biliran DEO communication development program award
From L-R: Engr. Alfredo L. Bollido, OIC-Assistant District Engineer and Mr. Bern L. Calomadre, Chief of Administrative Section bestow the Certificate of Recognition to Engr. Rosario B. Rosete, PIO-Designate together with PIO-Alternates, Engr. Frechbee L. Sabile, Ms. Chelsea C. Quijano, and Engr. Gene F. Delfin on April 3, 2017 at the DPWH-Biliran Open ground after the flag raising ceremony.

DPWH-Biliran DEO awarded 2nd place in communication development program for 2016

May 21, 2017

NAVAL, Biliran – The Department of Public Works and Highways Biliran District Engineering Office (DPWH-BDEO) has been awarded as 2nd place for the successful implementation of the Communication Development Program of the Department for the year 2016.

The award thru a Certificate of Recognition was received by Engr. David P. Adongay Jr., District Engineer of Biliran DEO on March 28, 2017 at DPWH Multipurpose Building, Region 8, Palo, Leyte during the Regional Monthly Coordination Meeting and was presented to District Public Information Officer (PIO-Designate) Engr. Rosario B. Rosete together with her PIO-Alternates Engr. Gene F. Delfin, Engr. Frechbee L. Sabile, and Ms. Chelsea C. Quijano on April 3, 2017 after the flag raising ceremony.

The certificate of recognition was bestowed in appreciation for the contribution and commitment in the successful implementation of the Development Communication Program of the Department thru information dissemination about its projects and accomplishment in advocating its various programs in helping the department adapt to the demands of the environment such as IT, Social Media, Swift Resolution of RFAS/ 165-02/ Customer Feedback Complains /8888 etc. and in implementing the social marketing programs of the Department in order to strengthen its relationship with external stakeholders in year 2016, thus, the citation reads.

Rosete expressed her gratitude to all who contributed for the Communication Development Reports especially from the different sections in the office, to her PIO-Alternates and to District Engineer Adongay, Jr. for actively supporting the Communication Development Program of the District.

In 2014 and 2015, DPWH-BDEO was also awarded as 2nd place in the most number of Communication Development Reports submitted.

The awards were given to the top 5 performers in the DPWH Eastern Visayas Region having Samar 1st District Engineering Office as 1st place, followed by Biliran District Engineering Office, Southern Leyte Engineering District Office and Northern Samar 2nd District Engineering Office for the 2nd, 3rd and 4th place respectively and Leyte 4th District Engineering Office and Leyte 5th Engineering District both for the 5th place out of the 13 District Engineering Offices in Region VIII.

 

 