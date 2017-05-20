|
Executive Director Clayton Tugonon (leftmost) and DTI
Undersecretary Nora K. Terrado (rightmost) introduces the
winners of the 2017 Katha Awards for Food at IFEX Philippines.
Katha Awards for
Food spotlights innovative, export competitive products at IFEX
Philippines
By
DTI-CITEM
May 20, 2017
PASAY CITY – The 11th
edition of the International Food Exhibition (IFEX) Philippines,
through the 2017 Katha Awards for Food, once again pays homage to
newly developed Philippine food products and applications yesterday at
the World Trade Center Metro Manila (WTCMM) and Philippine Trade
Training Center (PTTC).
The awards aim to strengthen the reputation of the Philippines as a
go-to destination for globally competitive Asian food and ingredients
by recognizing companies that explore new galleries of flavors,
original brand ideas, unique food fusions, and creative packaging
methods.
The competition is open to all Philippine-based food manufacturers and
suppliers participating in IFEX Philippines 2017. The winners are
hailed from six different product categories: Food Ingredients, Marine
and Meat Products, Snack Foods, Beverages, Processed Fruits and
Vegetables, and Confectionery and Biscuits and Pastry. The company
with the most creative booth exhibition is also recognized.
Katha Awards for Food was judged by SM Supermarket Senior Vice
President for Marketing Millie Dizon, ZOMATO Philippines Country
Manager Anton Ojeda, Philippines Airlines Manager for Food Planning
and Standards Division Maria Criselda Abantao Rayos, and Food
Packaging and Labeling Expert Abner Villahermosa. They chose the
winners according to Market Demand, 25%; Packaging Design and
Innovation, 35% and; Product Innovation, 40%.
Here are the category winners of the 2017 Katha Awards for Food:
Food Ingredients: FIERY LABUYO BARBEQUE MARINADE of Mama Sita’s
Instilling innovation while keeping its century-old culinary
tradition, Mama Sita’s has newly concocted to perfection the Fiery
Labuyo Barbeque Marinade for lovers of spicy food fusions.
Bold and fiery, the native labuyo chili pepper offers a truly
unforgettable barbeque experience without the monosodium glutamate
(MSG) and other preservatives.
Marine and Meat Products: FISH SAUSAGES of Fisherfarms, Inc.
Fisher
Farms All Natural Fish Sausages are free from artificial ingredients
and chemical preservatives. Made from 100% fish meat, they provide
around 10% of the recommended daily allowance of protein, contain
Omega-3, and have 0 trans fats.
Free from gluten, casein, nitrites, and MSG, Fisher Farms All Natural
Fish Sausages are perfect for health-conscious gourmets and sausage
aficionados.
Snack Foods: KALE CHIPS of Take Root Food Corner
Imagine a
completely guilt-free, vegan chip that combines the taste of tangy
sour cream with freshly cut chives!
Take Root Food Corner’s Kale Chips is made with all-natural and
organic ingredients. No oil, dairy, sugar or any preservatives. Made
from nutritionally dense leafy greens available, these addicting kale
chips are never baked or friend, but dried at low temperatures to
preserve its essential nutrients and enzymes.
Beverages: TURMERIC TEA WITH CALAMANSI of Muy Bien
Turmeric Ginger
Lemongrass is a sweetened tea drink made by the Negros
Occidental-based Muy Bien Ventures Co. Inc. from the natural and
organic extracts of turmeric, ginger, lemon grass and calamansi.
Turmeric comes from the root of Cucuma longa plant. Called in the
Philippines as "Luyang Dilaw," turmeric has a tough brown skin and
deep orange flesh. Curcumin, the main active ingredient in turmeric,
has a powerful anti-inflammatory effect and a very strong antioxidant.
Processed Fruits and Vegetable: PUSO NG SAGING of KAPFER AND RIVERA
UNITED INC.
Also known as “Ginataang Puso ng Saging,” this
ready-to-eat Philippine dish satisfies the cravings for a hearty and
savory meal – perfectly served on a hot cup of rice or as an appetizer
paired with toasted bread and melted cheese on top.
Puso ng Saging is high in fiber and rich in taste, while completely
being pork and chicken free.
Confectionery, Biscuits and Pastry: 85% NATULE CHOCOLATE DARK of
MALAGOS AGRI-VENTURES CORP.
Developed to cater the taste of the
high-standard Japanese market, the 85% Natule Chocolate Dark is an
all-organic treat lets you experience the true essence of cacao,
enriched with the subtle sweet aroma of coconut nectar.
The product was made under Malagos Chocolate’s single-origin chocolate
production or what they call the “tree to bar” process, which involves
the planting, harvesting, fermenting, solar drying, roasting, and
processing of the cacao beans into fine-flavored chocolates.
Best Booth: Fisherfarms, Inc.
As a pioneer in aquaculture products
processing, Fisherfarms, Inc. stages this year’s IFEX Philippines with
a bright and modern scenography, highlighting the interesting insights
on the Philippines’ seafood products, as well conducting on-site
cooking and food sampling activities.
Fisher Farms, Inc, has one of the country’s widest range of premium
quality fresh, frozen, value-added, and completely processed seafood
products to clientele and institutions such as supermarkets,
groceries, fast food chains, restaurants, distributors, and hotels all
over the world. The Philippine seafood innovator is currently present
in key markets such as USA, Canada, Middle East, Asia, Africa,
Australia, and Europe.