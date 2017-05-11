Army clashes NPAs,
1 soldier and 1 NPA killed
By DPAO, 8ID PA
May 11, 2017
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – A tip from a concerned citizen on the presence of armed
group in a community triggered the troops of 43rd Infantry (We Search)
Battalion to immediately respond on May 10, 2017 at 10 o’ clock in the
evening that led to a 10-minute fire fight between the military troops
and communist terrorists in the boundaries of Barangay Camayaan,
Silvino Lobos, Northern Samar and Barangay San Roque, Matuguinao,
Samar.
This resulted to the death
of Pfc Jaime C Mabini Jr (Inf) PA while undergoing medical treatment
at a nearby hospital and the recovery of one (1) body count from the
enemy side.
As of this time, nearby
military units and CAA Detachments were alerted to conduct checkpoints
along possible entries/exits of withdrawals of the enemy.
Further, the 8ID calls for
the active participation of the community in immediately informing
nearby military units on the presence of this terrorist group in their
area.
We are grateful to serve and
protect our beloved people of Eastern Visayas until our last breath,
committed to achieve the long lasting peace in the region. Despite of
our losses, the 8ID assures that as long as the presence of the armed
group still persists in the far flung barangays conducting mass
recruitment, collecting revolutionary taxes and instilling
psychological fear in the hearts and mind of the populace, we will
continuously conduct massive combat operation.