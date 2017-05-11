Army clashes NPAs, 1 soldier and 1 NPA killed

By DPAO, 8ID PA

May 11, 2017

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – A tip from a concerned citizen on the presence of armed group in a community triggered the troops of 43rd Infantry (We Search) Battalion to immediately respond on May 10, 2017 at 10 o’ clock in the evening that led to a 10-minute fire fight between the military troops and communist terrorists in the boundaries of Barangay Camayaan, Silvino Lobos, Northern Samar and Barangay San Roque, Matuguinao, Samar.

This resulted to the death of Pfc Jaime C Mabini Jr (Inf) PA while undergoing medical treatment at a nearby hospital and the recovery of one (1) body count from the enemy side.

As of this time, nearby military units and CAA Detachments were alerted to conduct checkpoints along possible entries/exits of withdrawals of the enemy.

Further, the 8ID calls for the active participation of the community in immediately informing nearby military units on the presence of this terrorist group in their area.