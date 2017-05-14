Priests should only
talk about God!
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA,
May 14, 2017
THAT’S right. And
especially, when it involves bishops. When they, we – me included,
stray into commenting about politics, even if we have the good
intention of evangelizing it but cannot avoid taking a partisan
position, we would be doing wrong and be causing great harm to
everyone.
Christ himself, living at a
time and place where the political conditions were far from ideal,
refrained from making any comments about politics. About the only time
he could be said to have made a political comment was when he referred
to Herod as a fox. (cfr Lk 13,32) Other than that he was silent and
resisted any attempt to drag him to the political scene.
In fact, he submitted
himself to the prevailing laws at the time, highly imperfect as they
were, even if as the Son of God and our Redeemer, he could have been
exempted from them. This was the case of whether he had to pay the
temple tax or not. (cfr, Mt 17,24-27)
Current Church laws and
praxis have always discouraged the clergy from getting mixed up in
political issues. Part of the reason is the autonomy that temporal
matters like politics enjoys and has to be respected no matter how
much we may disagree with certain political views.
But the other part of the
reason is the obvious danger of alienating some people. Priests,
consecrated to be the sacramental personification of Christ as head of
the Church, should always be an agent of unity and redemption,
concerned mainly with the spiritual and supernatural life of the
people.
Even if we have the better
political view, we do not have the privilege to participate actively
in the political discussions. Even when the issues involved already
have direct repercussions on faith and morals, we should refrain from
making comments that can be interpreted as politically partisan.
The reason behind is that
even in the worst scenario, there is always some good that can be
derived from it. If we follow by our faith, if we follow by the
example of Christ, we just have to go along with whatever political
temper there may be at a given time and place and focus more on what
we are supposed to do.
Of course, we as pastors can
make moral judgments on political issues that clearly violate faith
and morals, but these should be done with utmost delicacy and charity.
In this regard, we should
not be afraid to be misunderstood and to suffer all kinds of
persecution, reflecting Christ’s character as a sign of contradiction.
What we cannot do is to fall into a kind of bitter zeal that would
leave charity behind in pursuit of what we consider to be the truth
and the requirements of justice.
Actually, talking only about
God already entails a lot of things and can demand everything from the
clergy. It covers everything that is of real and eternal importance to
us. Preaching the mysteries of our faith alone is no small matter.
This is not to mention that we have to journey pastorally with the
people, both in their collective and individual/personal aspects.
All these require nothing
less than full identification with Christ in whose priesthood we
participate. The social-action aspect of the clergy’s work should
never be interpreted as a ticket to get involved in partisan politics.