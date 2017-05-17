Clashes erupts
again, 1 soldier killed
By DPAO, 8ID PA
May 17, 2017
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The 43rd Infantry (We Search) Battalion again clashed with
more or less 20 NPA rebels at Barangay Mahayag, Matuguinao, Samar on
May 16, 2017 at 9:45 in the morning that resulted to the death of
Corporal Renjie P Ada (Inf) PA while undetermined casualty on the
enemy’s side. The 15-minute firefight occurred during the combat
operation going to the location of the armed group which is according
to the concerned villager, asking for assorted foodstuffs and
medicines in their area.
A pursuit operation is being
conducted to track down and apprehend the rebels. Army units in nearby
areas were ordered to conduct checkpoints along possible entries/exits
of withdrawals of the enemy and to verify possible accommodation of
wounded enemy in nearby hospitals.
Your Army is sincere in its
offer of peace. We will ensure the personal safety of those who will
choose to lay down their arms and peacefully return to their families.
Lay down your arms and return to the comfort of your families and
friends. Live peacefully and take care of your children as they grow
and become productive members of the community.
Massive military operations
will be relentless against these lawless elements as long as peace and
development in Eastern Visayas region is at stake.