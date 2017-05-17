Clashes erupts again, 1 soldier killed

By DPAO, 8ID PA

May 17, 2017

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The 43rd Infantry (We Search) Battalion again clashed with more or less 20 NPA rebels at Barangay Mahayag, Matuguinao, Samar on May 16, 2017 at 9:45 in the morning that resulted to the death of Corporal Renjie P Ada (Inf) PA while undetermined casualty on the enemy’s side. The 15-minute firefight occurred during the combat operation going to the location of the armed group which is according to the concerned villager, asking for assorted foodstuffs and medicines in their area.

A pursuit operation is being conducted to track down and apprehend the rebels. Army units in nearby areas were ordered to conduct checkpoints along possible entries/exits of withdrawals of the enemy and to verify possible accommodation of wounded enemy in nearby hospitals.

Your Army is sincere in its offer of peace. We will ensure the personal safety of those who will choose to lay down their arms and peacefully return to their families. Lay down your arms and return to the comfort of your families and friends. Live peacefully and take care of your children as they grow and become productive members of the community.