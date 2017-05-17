12 year-old boy
apprehended while carrying illegal ammunitions
By DPAO, 8ID PA
May 17, 2017
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – On May 13, 2017 at 2 o’clock in the afternoon, the troops
of 803rd Infantry (Peacemaker) Brigade while conducting security
patrol in Brgy De Tubang, Silvino Lobos, Northern Samar apprehended a
12-year old boy carrying a half sack of rice that concealed 20 rounds
of 5.56 mm ammunitions, three (3) cartridge 7.62 mm, linked for M60
machinegun and two (2) cartridge 5.56 mm linked for K3 machine gun.
After some interview, the
child was immediately turned-over to Provincial Social Welfare
Development for proper custody and brought to Catarman Provincial
Hospital to check his health condition.
This kind of incident is a
clear manifestation that the NPA terrorist group violated the
International Humanitarian Law stating that children ages 18 below are
prohibited to participate in any hostilities and carrying supplies
that could merely put their lives into danger.
Thus, Maj Gen Farnacio said,
“Let us give our children the chance to grow up while peacefully
learning from their youthful experiences and contributing in their own
unique ways. NPA should stop recruiting and using minors for their
illegal activities”, Farnacio added.