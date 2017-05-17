12 year-old boy apprehended while carrying illegal ammunitions

The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

By DPAO, 8ID PA
May 17, 2017

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – On May 13, 2017 at 2 o’clock in the afternoon, the troops of 803rd Infantry (Peacemaker) Brigade while conducting security patrol in Brgy De Tubang, Silvino Lobos, Northern Samar apprehended a 12-year old boy carrying a half sack of rice that concealed 20 rounds of 5.56 mm ammunitions, three (3) cartridge 7.62 mm, linked for M60 machinegun and two (2) cartridge 5.56 mm linked for K3 machine gun.

After some interview, the child was immediately turned-over to Provincial Social Welfare Development for proper custody and brought to Catarman Provincial Hospital to check his health condition.

This kind of incident is a clear manifestation that the NPA terrorist group violated the International Humanitarian Law stating that children ages 18 below are prohibited to participate in any hostilities and carrying supplies that could merely put their lives into danger.

Thus, Maj Gen Farnacio said, “Let us give our children the chance to grow up while peacefully learning from their youthful experiences and contributing in their own unique ways. NPA should stop recruiting and using minors for their illegal activities”, Farnacio added.

 

 