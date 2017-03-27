Civil society urges
Duterte to walk the talk in signing Paris Agreement
CSOs to PH government: take
leadership in decarbonizing ASEAN
Press Release
March 27, 2017
QUEZON CITY – After
members of the Senate unanimously voted to pass the Paris Agreement
last March 14, civil society groups challenged the Duterte
administration to deliver on its commitments to reducing the country’s
emissions and lead other countries in combating climate change and
decarbonization.
This was expressed in a
press conference organized by groups at the forefront of the campaign
for climate justice and energy transformation, including Sanlakas, the
Center for Energy, Ecology and Development (CEED), the Philippine
Movement for Climate Justice (PMCJ), Greenpeace, and the Green Thumb
Coalition (GTC) this March 27, 2017 in Quezon City.
Paris commitment must be
reflected in national energy policy
“While having its own share
of flaws, the Paris Agreement obligates party governments to commit to
a 1.5 degrees Celsius global temperature by shifting from dirty fossil
fuel energy to renewable energy alternatives,” said Atty. Aaron
Pedrosa, Secretary-General of Sanlakas.
“However, the Department of
Energy's (DOE) Philippine Energy Plan (PEP) has yet to reflect this
commitment, and its troubling pronouncements on continuing to rely on
coal for the next decades, increasing indigenous coal extraction by
100%, and turning to nuclear energy only raises additional concerns,
rather than being consistent with the Paris Agreement,” he added.
“Already, the Filipino
people are threatened with death by coal from two fronts,” Pedrosa
noted. “Not only is the Philippines the second most vulnerable country
to disasters brought about by the climate crisis, of which coal use is
the leading cause, the Filipino people also suffer directly from each
stage of the coal life cycle, threatening their health, natural
resources and livelihood.”
“We urge the DOE and the
Climate Change Commission to push through with a national energy
review, auditing the environmental, economic and social cost of
ongoing coal operations,” Pedrosa stressed. He also encouraged the
DENR to tighten its grip on enforcing environmental laws and revising
its standards to align with current global standards.
Groups to PH gov’t: “Lead
ASEAN in decarbonisation by example.”
The press conference also
saw the public launching of “Boom and Bust 2017: Tracking the Global
Coal Plant Pipeline,” an international assessment report of the coal
situation across the globe.
“Overall, the number of
coal-fired power plants under development worldwide saw a dramatic
drop in 2016,” Gerry Arances of the Center for Energy, Ecology and
Development (CEED) noted. “This is mainly due to shifting policies in
Asia, including China’s decision to stop new coal plant projects and
the decreased financing by coal plant backers in India. A
record-breaking 64 gigawatts of coal plant retirements, equal to 120
coal-fired power plants, were also seen in the past two years, mainly
in the European Union and the U.S.,” he added.
However, Arances warns, this
shift is not seen to be the case in Southeast Asia. “The Philippines,
Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand are among the world’s ten biggest
contributors to future coal expansion, accounting for 75% of coal
power capacity under pre-construction development outside China and
India,” he said. “Malaysia and Myanmar are also among coal’s biggest
hotspots, contributing 10 GW of coal power in the pipeline,” said
Arances.
“With the ASEAN Summit
coming up this April, the Philippines is currently in an urgent
position in leading the ASEAN countries to increase their ambition and
commitment in reducing carbon emissions in the region,” Arances said.
“We urge President Duterte to step up and follow through. The passing
of the Paris Agreement is just the beginning, it is now his move.”
Actions against dirty energy
to continue
The previous week has
yielded global actions calling for the abandonment of fossil fuels, as
part of the international Break Free Movement. In relation to this
global call from coal and other fossil fuels, Sanlakas, PMCJ,
Greenpeace and other active national and local groups have organized a
number of mobilizations for the past week, which are set to continue
this week.
This includes a mass action
on March 29 in front of the DENR by residents of Limay, Bataan
regarding the continued operation of the Petron and San Miguel
Corporation power plants in the area. “Producing more than 250 tons of
waste ash daily, the power plants have exposed the people of Limay to
numerous cases of skin, respiratory and cardiovascular diseases,” he
discussed. “Both corporations have refused to take responsibility for
the effects of its reckless and unlawful coal ash-dumping and have
even resorted to harassing the affected community and to spreading
lies to the general public.”
“If the government only
looks at the situation of coal-affected communities, it is clear that
continuing on this dirty energy path is not realistic,” Pedrosa said.
“We want the same ferocity in implementing regulations exacted by the
government in mining operations to be seen in the case of dirty
energy,” he added.
Following this, a day-long
activity condemning the surge of dirty energy projects and showcasing
the power of renewable energy will be led by these civil society
groups on March 31st.