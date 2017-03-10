Political killings
in the Philippines – complicity in murder
By
ANDREW ANDERSON,
Executive Director, Front Line Defenders
March 10, 2017
On Thursday, 2 March, Jimboy
Tapdasan Pesadilla was contacted by a neighbour to go to his parents’
house urgently. When he got to the house, he found several neighbours
outside the house and a team of police inside, taking pictures. His
father and mother had both been shot dead.
Ramon Dagaas Pesadilla and
his wife Leonila Tapdasan Pesadilla were both active members of the
Compostela Farmers’ Association (CFA). The CFA has been vocal in its
opposition to major mining projects in the area, and as a result their
members have been regular targets for the security forces and thugs
hired by the mining companies. Ramon and Leonila had recently donated
land for a Lumad (the non Muslim indigenous people of the southern
Philippines) community school. This had made them a particular target
for attack as the security forces accuse indigenous community schools
of fostering support for the New People’s Army, the NPA. Human rights
groups have reported an upward trend in human rights violations
against indigenous people ever since fighting resumed between
communist rebels and government forces following the termination of
both parties' unilateral ceasefires early last month.
These latest killings bring
to 17 the number of HRDs killed since the start of 2017.
When President Benigno
Aquino III of the Philippines left office in June 2016, he could at
least claim some credit for a significant drop in the number of
extra-judicial executions, even through the activities of
government-backed death squads still remained a major cause for
concern. Since the election of President Rodrigo Duterte, killings are
once more on the increase. These crimes are rarely investigated or the
perpetrators held to account. According to Human Rights Watch's 2016
Annual Report “Among the reasons are lack of political will to
investigate and prosecute abuses by state security forces; a corrupt
and politicised criminal justice system; and a traditional “patronage
politics” system that protects officials and security forces”.
In its 2016 Annual Report,
Front Line Defenders reported 281 killings of human rights defenders (HRDs)
around the world. Thirty-one of those killings took place in the
Philippines, the largest number of killings of HRDs in any country
outside the Americas. By calling for the extra-judicial killing of
those involved, or suspected of being involved, in the drug trade,
President Duterte has sent a signal that murder is an acceptable way
of dealing with certain social problems. The ending of the peace talks
and the ceasefire has made an already volatile situation even more
dangerous, especially for indigenous peoples or environmental HRDs who
object to mining or other polluting industries.
The Philippines is now one
of the most dangerous countries in the world in which to be a HRD and
the government of President Duterte must act urgently to break the
cycle of violence, ensure the security forces operate within the rule
of law and bring the perpetrators to justice or stand accused of
complicity in murder.
The recent decision to
involve the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in the war on drugs,
especially in the lands of indigenous peoples, is a dangerous
development which will do nothing to solve the drug problem or resolve
the decades-old conflict, but will certainly increase the death toll.
Since the beginning of
February there has been a catalogue of killings of Lumad community
leaders. On 3 February, Matanem Lorendo Pocuan and Renato Anglao, were
gunned down in separate incidents. On 6 February, Emelito Rotimas was
shot eight times by suspected military agents, while later the same
day Glenn Ramos, was shot dead by personnel of the Crime Investigation
and Detection Group (CIDG). On 16 February, Edweno ‘Edwin’ Catog, was
shot by two men, believed to be linked to the 46th Infantry
Battalion-Philippine Army (IBPA). He had previously been warned by a
relative that he should go into hiding because he was on a military
hit list. On 19 February, Willerme Agorde of Mailuminado Farmers’
Association Incorporated (MAFAI) was shot by suspected members of the
Bagani paramilitary group.
According to Cristina
Palabay of human rights organisation Karapatan, “There is a consistent
pattern in these killings. Every political killing is justified by the
military with claims that victims are members of the New People’s Army
(NPA), and have been killed during ‘legitimate’ encounters’. In the
cities, we are being fed a similar narrative – with the police
justifying drug-related killings during ‘legitimate’ police
operations. These killings are perpetrated by state security forces
who seem to think that they have been granted the right to kill
indiscriminately.
President Duterte has
encouraged the killers and must be held responsible for his actions.
The international community must challenge President Duterte’s
endorsement of murder. Failure to do so will send a signal to
dictators everywhere that they can wage war on their own people with
impunity.
The number of killings is
not just a measure of entrenched violence, but an indicator of the
failure of successive Philippine governments to deal with issues of
poverty, corruption and discrimination, as well as the lack of
economic or social opportunities for the vast majority of the people
of the Philippines. A key step towards addressing this issue is for
the government to recognise the key role of HRDs in helping to create
a more just and equal society in the Philippines.