|
Construction
CIAP drives towards
efficiency, launches one stop window in Tacloban
By DTI-CIAP
March 27, 2017
TACLOBAN CITY – With the
target to increase competency, the Construction Industry Authority of
the Philippines (CIAP) opened a one-stop window facility in Tacloban
City last March 20, 2017 to cater to licensing, arbitration and
training needs of aspiring local contractors in the regions.
Undersecretary for CIAP
Atty. Ruth B. Castelo, together with DTI Region VIII Director Cynthia
Nierras fore fronted the opening of the event to enhance the access
and delivery of CIAP services in the provinces.
Services that can be availed
at the newly opened facility include construction licensing and
registration issued by Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board (PCAB);
handling of contract claims, arbitration and mediation for disputes
arising from contract concerns administered by Construction Industry
Arbitration Commission (CIAC); and signing up for various training
programs under the Construction Manpower Development Foundation (CMDF).
PCA Leyte Chapter President
Engr. Victorio Esperas, Jr. and PCA Ormoc Chapter President Jonathan
Bautista graced the event by welcoming such initiative and declaring
their support for the project. Also present in the event are TESDA
Regional Director Cleta Omega, and representatives from Department of
Science and Technology (DOST), Department of Agriculture (DA),
Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), National Housing Authority (NHA),
Department of the Interior and Local Government Region VIII, National
Economic and Development Authority, Social Security System, PhilHealth,
Department of Public Works and Highways and Home Development Mutual
Fund -Tacloban.
“By bringing our services to
the regions, we’re enabling our contractors to save incidental
expenses incurred in fare and accommodation. Filing will be easier and
ultimately, we can reduce red tape and eradicate fixers.” said
Undersecretary Castelo in her keynote speech.
Usec Castelo also added that
for the first time in the history of the industry, President Duterte’s
administration acknowledges the fact that the construction industry is
a vital factor in development along with other industry sectors’
efforts.
“CIAP, the DTI, Regional
Offices and stakeholders are working together to provide our valued
Filipino contractors with first-rate services in the comforts of their
regions.” Usec Castelo ended on a high note.
There are also service
windows currently assisting in Regions I- La Union, III-Pampanga, V-Legaspi,
VII-Cebu, X-Cagayan de Oro, VII- Davao and Cordillera Administrative
Region.
CIAP is an attached agency
of the Department of Trade and Industry that promotes, accelerates and
regulates the growth of construction industry in the country.
It has five implementing
boards namely; the Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board (PCAB),
the Philippine Overseas Construction Board (POCB), the Philippine
Domestic Construction Board (PDCB), the Construction Industry
Arbitration Commission (CIAC), and the Construction Manpower
Development Foundation (CMDF).