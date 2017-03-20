50 million pesos tourism funded project completed

By LEVIRESA GETIGAN-BARNIZO

March 20, 2017

CALBAYOG CITY – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) - Samar First District Engineering Office (SFDEO) completed the Access Road Project leading to Bangon Falls in Brgy. Tinaplacan, Tinambacan District, Calbayog City, Samar.

The project is appropriated P50 Million under the DPWH FY 2016 Infrastructure Fund thru the DPWH – DOT Convergence Program.

Scope of works of the project involves concreting of 1,200 linear meters road with 768.20 linear meters Reinforced Concrete Lined Canal that is intended to prevent clogging and water ponding in the area which may eventually cause early deterioration of the structure.

The concreted road reaches at the farthest area where base of Bangon Falls is a few steps away. Following its completion, the influx of guests visiting the three waterfalls namely Larik Falls, Bangon Falls and Tarangban Falls increased from 2,075 in 2015 to 14,413 in 2016 based on the data provided by the Calbayog City Tourism and Information Office.