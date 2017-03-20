50 million pesos
tourism funded project completed
By LEVIRESA GETIGAN-BARNIZO
March 20, 2017
CALBAYOG CITY – The
Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) - Samar First District
Engineering Office (SFDEO) completed the Access Road Project leading
to Bangon Falls in Brgy. Tinaplacan, Tinambacan District, Calbayog
City, Samar.
The project is appropriated
P50 Million under the DPWH FY 2016 Infrastructure Fund thru the DPWH –
DOT Convergence Program.
Scope of works of the
project involves concreting of 1,200 linear meters road with 768.20
linear meters Reinforced Concrete Lined Canal that is intended to
prevent clogging and water ponding in the area which may eventually
cause early deterioration of the structure.
The concreted road reaches
at the farthest area where base of Bangon Falls is a few steps away.
Following its completion, the influx of guests visiting the three
waterfalls namely Larik Falls, Bangon Falls and Tarangban Falls
increased from 2,075 in 2015 to 14,413 in 2016 based on the data
provided by the Calbayog City Tourism and Information Office.
SFDEO is set to implement
the Construction/Improvement of Access Road Leading to Bangon Falls
(Slope Protection) under the DPWH FY 2017 Infrastructure Program
amounting to P100 Million before the end of March 2017.