

The above road is an access road leading to Naval Port in Naval, Biliran. It is proposed for rehabilitation with an appropriation of P54.939 Million. The proposed project on above road is Rehabilitation of Access Road leading to Naval Port. The project covers rehabilitation of 2.78 Lane Km. roadway and construction of drainage on some section.

Status of FY 2017 Biliran infra projects

By CHELSEA C. QUIJANO

March 17, 2017

NAVAL, Biliran – The Department of Public Works and Highways - Biliran District Engineering Office (DEO) has been allocated almost P1B for the FY 2017 Infrastructure Program with a total final listing of 57 projects based on the General Appropriation Act (GAA).

Out of the allocated amount, P940.730M is to be implemented by Biliran DEO, while P65M is to be implemented by the Regional Office, the widening of the Anas Bridge along Biliran Circumferential Road.

Biliran DEO’s FY 2017 Infra Program consists of twenty (20) projects under the National Road Network Services; five (5) under the Flood Management Services, one (1) project under the Maintenance and Construction Services of other Infrastructure; and thirty-one (31) projects under the Local Infrastructure Program with a total of 57 projects based on GAA.

Major projects for 2017 includes the P128.667M Concrete/Reconstruction of Maripipi Circumferential Road, P61M Slope protection project along Naval-Caibiran Cross Country Road, and P54.939M Rehabilitation including drainage and Right-Of-Way (ROW) Acquisition of Access Road Leading to Naval Port, Naval, Biliran.

Another major project prioritized for FY 2017 is the road widening including drainage of Biliran Circumferential Road of road sections in Brgy. Tucdao, Kawayan, Brgy. Virginia, Culaba, Brgy. Bool, Culaba, Sto. Riverside to Sto. Sagrada, Naval, Brgy. Burabod, Biliran and Brgy. Balaquid Cabucgayan, Biliran costing P172.192M with total length of 5.940km and another P125.588M road widening project of road sections in Brgy. Lumbia, Biliran, Brgy. Burabod, Kawayan, Brgy. Mapuyo, Kawayan, Brgy.Tucdao, Kawayan, and Brgy. Kaulangohan,Caibiran, Biliran with a total length of 4.281km.

As of February 28, 2017, the district had already advertised and bid-out 49 projects while eight (8) projects are scheduled to be bid out on a later date.