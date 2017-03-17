|
The
above road is an access road leading to Naval Port in Naval,
Biliran. It is proposed for rehabilitation with an appropriation
of P54.939 Million. The proposed project on above road is
Rehabilitation of Access Road leading to Naval Port. The project
covers rehabilitation of 2.78 Lane Km. roadway and construction
of drainage on some section.
Status of FY 2017
Biliran infra projects
By CHELSEA C. QUIJANO
March 17, 2017
NAVAL, Biliran – The
Department of Public Works and Highways - Biliran District Engineering
Office (DEO) has been allocated almost P1B for the FY 2017
Infrastructure Program with a total final listing of 57 projects based
on the General Appropriation Act (GAA).
Out of the allocated amount,
P940.730M is to be implemented by Biliran DEO, while P65M is to be
implemented by the Regional Office, the widening of the Anas Bridge
along Biliran Circumferential Road.
Biliran DEO’s FY 2017 Infra
Program consists of twenty (20) projects under the National Road
Network Services; five (5) under the Flood Management Services, one
(1) project under the Maintenance and Construction Services of other
Infrastructure; and thirty-one (31) projects under the Local
Infrastructure Program with a total of 57 projects based on GAA.
Major projects for 2017
includes the P128.667M Concrete/Reconstruction of Maripipi
Circumferential Road, P61M Slope protection project along Naval-Caibiran
Cross Country Road, and P54.939M Rehabilitation including drainage and
Right-Of-Way (ROW) Acquisition of Access Road Leading to Naval Port,
Naval, Biliran.
Another major project
prioritized for FY 2017 is the road widening including drainage of
Biliran Circumferential Road of road sections in Brgy. Tucdao, Kawayan,
Brgy. Virginia, Culaba, Brgy. Bool, Culaba, Sto. Riverside to Sto.
Sagrada, Naval, Brgy. Burabod, Biliran and Brgy. Balaquid Cabucgayan,
Biliran costing P172.192M with total length of 5.940km and another
P125.588M road widening project of road sections in Brgy. Lumbia,
Biliran, Brgy. Burabod, Kawayan, Brgy. Mapuyo, Kawayan, Brgy.Tucdao,
Kawayan, and Brgy. Kaulangohan,Caibiran, Biliran with a total length
of 4.281km.
As of February 28, 2017, the
district had already advertised and bid-out 49 projects while eight
(8) projects are scheduled to be bid out on a later date.
Construction of bid-out
projects will start on early March 2017.