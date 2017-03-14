Carmudi PH holds first financial seminar as part of CSR Roadshow

Press Release

TAGUIG CITY – To uplift and educate financial awareness in the country, online car sales platform Carmudi conducted a financial literacy seminar in the Queen City of the South, Cebu. Held last March 7 at the Sky Hall of SM Seaside, the event – which is part of the Carmudi Philippines' CSR Road Show – aims to help and empower graduating students on how to financially secure their future.

In partnership with University of Cebu, University of Cebu-Maritime Education and Training Center, and SMX Sky Hall, the financial literacy seminar for students is part of Carmudi Philippines’ way of helping every Filipino in making the most out of their hard-earned money. The CSR road show, meanwhile, is a series of events that will be held in key areas around the country and tackle various issues that concern the public.

For the Cebu leg, the main speaker for the day-long program was wealth and life coach Chinkee Tan.

During the event, Tan discussed the importance of having a healthy financial mindset and how students can utilize their hard-earned money through savings and increasing its cashflow. According to Tan, good investments and the improvement of one’s financial standing starts when they make the right decisions with their finances.

Meanwhile, Abhi Mohan, managing director of Carmudi Philippines, expressed optimism that the 1,500 students that attended the event learned to be more financially literate.

Mohan said that they impart their knowledge to future leaders and developers of the country so that they could maximize the potential of their hard-earned money.

“As part of our role as a responsible corporate citizen, this is our way of helping improve the financial literacy of the future young overseas Filipino population. Seafarers are particularly vulnerable since, unlike the gradual rise in income (in relative terms) of traditional jobs in the Philippines, they experience a faster rise in their financial net worth. Financial literacy becomes critical to level out the lack of life experience in order to ensure they are able to retain most of what they have earned,” he said.

Further, Mohan said that the financial literacy program for students is just the start of their grand idea in making every Filipino financially-stable.

He cited that in the Philippines, owning a motor vehicle is a sign of financial stability. “We are in the Philippines for the long haul and when they are stable enough financially, they could tap us when they are ready to purchase their preferred vehicle that is within their budget,” explained Mohan.