The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

Follow samarnews on Twitter
 
 
more news...

Political killings in the Philippines – complicity in murder

A septuagenarian farmer among DAR’s beneficiaries

PH exports surge 22.5% in January 2017

Why do we fast?

P19.4M worth of school buildings turned-over to Caibiran, Biliran

PMCJ’s statement on President Duterte’s signing of the Paris Agreement

Samar I still No. 1 in quality assurance nationwide

8ID administers blessing and hand over of KIA KM450 truck

 

 

 

 

 
 

Carmudi PH holds first financial seminar as part of CSR Roadshow

Carmudi PH CSR Roadshow in Cebu

Press Release
March 14, 2017

TAGUIG CITY – To uplift and educate financial awareness in the country, online car sales platform Carmudi conducted a financial literacy seminar in the Queen City of the South, Cebu. Held last March 7 at the Sky Hall of SM Seaside, the event – which is part of the Carmudi Philippines' CSR Road Show – aims to help and empower graduating students on how to financially secure their future.

In partnership with University of Cebu, University of Cebu-Maritime Education and Training Center, and SMX Sky Hall, the financial literacy seminar for students is part of Carmudi Philippines’ way of helping every Filipino in making the most out of their hard-earned money. The CSR road show, meanwhile, is a series of events that will be held in key areas around the country and tackle various issues that concern the public.

For the Cebu leg, the main speaker for the day-long program was wealth and life coach Chinkee Tan.

During the event, Tan discussed the importance of having a healthy financial mindset and how students can utilize their hard-earned money through savings and increasing its cashflow. According to Tan, good investments and the improvement of one’s financial standing starts when they make the right decisions with their finances.

Meanwhile, Abhi Mohan, managing director of Carmudi Philippines, expressed optimism that the 1,500 students that attended the event learned to be more financially literate.

Mohan said that they impart their knowledge to future leaders and developers of the country so that they could maximize the potential of their hard-earned money.

“As part of our role as a responsible corporate citizen, this is our way of helping improve the financial literacy of the future young overseas Filipino population. Seafarers are particularly vulnerable since, unlike the gradual rise in income (in relative terms) of traditional jobs in the Philippines, they experience a faster rise in their financial net worth. Financial literacy becomes critical to level out the lack of life experience in order to ensure they are able to retain most of what they have earned,” he said.

Further, Mohan said that the financial literacy program for students is just the start of their grand idea in making every Filipino financially-stable.

He cited that in the Philippines, owning a motor vehicle is a sign of financial stability. “We are in the Philippines for the long haul and when they are stable enough financially, they could tap us when they are ready to purchase their preferred vehicle that is within their budget,” explained Mohan.

Late last year, the company made its debut CSR program in Manila with the Road Safety Caravan – with hundreds of students in attendance – that was successfully made in partnership with Turbo Zone. Students from STI-BGC came to listen and participate in the healthy discussions about road safety education. The seminar was led by award-winning journalist Jiggy Manicad and Oscar Oida.

 

 