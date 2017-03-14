Carmudi PH holds
first financial seminar as part of CSR Roadshow
Press Release
March 14, 2017
TAGUIG CITY – To
uplift and educate financial awareness in the country, online car
sales platform Carmudi conducted a financial literacy seminar in the
Queen City of the South, Cebu. Held last March 7 at the Sky Hall of SM
Seaside, the event – which is part of the Carmudi Philippines' CSR
Road Show – aims to help and empower graduating students on how to
financially secure their future.
In partnership with University of Cebu, University of Cebu-Maritime
Education and Training Center, and SMX Sky Hall, the financial
literacy seminar for students is part of Carmudi Philippines’ way of
helping every Filipino in making the most out of their hard-earned
money. The CSR road show, meanwhile, is a series of events that will
be held in key areas around the country and tackle various issues that
concern the public.
For the Cebu leg, the main speaker for the day-long program was wealth
and life coach Chinkee Tan.
During the event, Tan discussed the importance of having a healthy
financial mindset and how students can utilize their hard-earned money
through savings and increasing its cashflow. According to Tan, good
investments and the improvement of one’s financial standing starts
when they make the right decisions with their finances.
Meanwhile, Abhi Mohan, managing director of Carmudi Philippines,
expressed optimism that the 1,500 students that attended the event
learned to be more financially literate.
Mohan said that they impart their knowledge to future leaders and
developers of the country so that they could maximize the potential of
their hard-earned money.
“As part of our role as a responsible corporate citizen, this is our
way of helping improve the financial literacy of the future young
overseas Filipino population. Seafarers are particularly vulnerable
since, unlike the gradual rise in income (in relative terms) of
traditional jobs in the Philippines, they experience a faster rise in
their financial net worth. Financial literacy becomes critical to
level out the lack of life experience in order to ensure they are able
to retain most of what they have earned,” he said.
Further, Mohan said that the financial literacy program for students
is just the start of their grand idea in making every Filipino
financially-stable.
He cited that in the Philippines, owning a motor vehicle is a sign of
financial stability. “We are in the Philippines for the long haul and
when they are stable enough financially, they could tap us when they
are ready to purchase their preferred vehicle that is within their
budget,” explained Mohan.
Late last year, the company made its debut CSR program in Manila with
the Road Safety Caravan – with hundreds of students in attendance –
that was successfully made in partnership with Turbo Zone. Students
from STI-BGC came to listen and participate in the healthy discussions
about road safety education. The seminar was led by award-winning
journalist Jiggy Manicad and Oscar Oida.