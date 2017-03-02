11.9 million pesos
calamity funded project completed
By LEVIRESA GETIGAN-BARNIZO
March 2, 2017
CALBAYOG CITY – The Samar
First District Engineering Office (SFDEO) has completed the
Rehabilitation/Improvement of slope protection structure along Daang
Maharlika (S00062SM) K0692+300 - K0692+500, Brgy. Bugtong, Tinambacan
District, Calbayog City, Samar.
This project is appropriated
P11,909,700.00 under the 2016 Calamity Fund of the Department of
Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and is under contract with B.
Vicencio Construction.
The old structure was
damaged by the yet strongest typhoon that struck the Samar provinces
in 2014, Typhoon Ruby. Several typhoons, tropical storms and
continuous heavy rains occurred which resulted to landslide while the
implementation of the project is ongoing that apparently caused the
delay of its completion.
Scope of works of the
project involved structure excavation, installation of reinforcing
steel and construction of structural concrete for the drainage canal,
and construction of grouted riprap.
Significance of the project
is of great impact especially to the residents of the said village and
motorists passing along the said road section since possible soil
erosion, landslides or rock slides are already prevented by the said
undertaking.