11.9 million pesos calamity funded project completed

By LEVIRESA GETIGAN-BARNIZO
March 2, 2017

CALBAYOG CITY – The Samar First District Engineering Office (SFDEO) has completed the Rehabilitation/Improvement of slope protection structure along Daang Maharlika (S00062SM) K0692+300 - K0692+500, Brgy. Bugtong, Tinambacan District, Calbayog City, Samar.

This project is appropriated P11,909,700.00 under the 2016 Calamity Fund of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and is under contract with B. Vicencio Construction.

The old structure was damaged by the yet strongest typhoon that struck the Samar provinces in 2014, Typhoon Ruby. Several typhoons, tropical storms and continuous heavy rains occurred which resulted to landslide while the implementation of the project is ongoing that apparently caused the delay of its completion.

Scope of works of the project involved structure excavation, installation of reinforcing steel and construction of structural concrete for the drainage canal, and construction of grouted riprap.

Significance of the project is of great impact especially to the residents of the said village and motorists passing along the said road section since possible soil erosion, landslides or rock slides are already prevented by the said undertaking.

 

 