14IB with 1368th
Dental Company joins Eastern Samar State University for Dental Mission
in Maydolong
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
February 27, 2017
ORAS, Eastern Samar –
A dental mission spearheaded by Eastern Samar State University (ESSU)
in partnership with 14th Infantry (Avenger) Battalion and the 1368th
Dental Company 8th Infantry Division was conducted last February 23,
2017 at ESSU-Maydolong Campus in connection with the National Dental
Month of its BEED Program.
The dental services were
rendered by the 1368th Dental Detachment under Lt. Col. Edelberto R
Tacad with the civilian dentist from the Rural Health Unit of
Maydolong headed by Dr. Aurora B Borja, Dentist III.
Faculty and staff of ESSU
Maydolong also distributed medicines to the recipients. More or less
sixty local populace of Maydolong, Eastern Samar and its barangays
benefited from the dental mission.
Lt. Col. Manuel Leo Q Gador,
Commanding Officer, 14th IB, said that the unit will continue its
endeavor of helping partner LGAs, NGOs and other institutions in
conducting such activities in which the people, especially the less
fortunate families, are given the opportunity to avail of the free
dental services.
Meanwhile, Dr. Vicky Myril
G. Yadao, Ph.D., College Administrator of ESSU Maydolong expressed
gratitude to the officers and men of the Philippine Army who had
helped them in making the event a success.