14IB with 1368th Dental Company joins Eastern Samar State University for Dental Mission in Maydolong

Dental Mission in Maydolong, Eastern Samar

By DPAO, 8ID PA
February 27, 2017

ORAS, Eastern Samar – A dental mission spearheaded by Eastern Samar State University (ESSU) in partnership with 14th Infantry (Avenger) Battalion and the 1368th Dental Company 8th Infantry Division was conducted last February 23, 2017 at ESSU-Maydolong Campus in connection with the National Dental Month of its BEED Program.

The dental services were rendered by the 1368th Dental Detachment under Lt. Col. Edelberto R Tacad with the civilian dentist from the Rural Health Unit of Maydolong headed by Dr. Aurora B Borja, Dentist III.

Faculty and staff of ESSU Maydolong also distributed medicines to the recipients. More or less sixty local populace of Maydolong, Eastern Samar and its barangays benefited from the dental mission.

Lt. Col. Manuel Leo Q Gador, Commanding Officer, 14th IB, said that the unit will continue its endeavor of helping partner LGAs, NGOs and other institutions in conducting such activities in which the people, especially the less fortunate families, are given the opportunity to avail of the free dental services.

Meanwhile, Dr. Vicky Myril G. Yadao, Ph.D., College Administrator of ESSU Maydolong expressed gratitude to the officers and men of the Philippine Army who had helped them in making the event a success.

 

 