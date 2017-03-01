14IB conducts info
drive to 200 youths of Maydolong
By DPAO, 8ID PA
March 1, 2017
ORAS, Eastern Samar –
Your Army in Eastern Visayas thru personnel of 14th Infantry (Avenger)
Battalion, Philippine Army facilitated an Information Awareness Drive
to two hundred (200) youths from the Eastern Samar State University
Maydolong Campus, Maydolong, Eastern Samar last February 23, 2017.
The topic discussed was the
Career Guidance on how to apply to become an officer and soldier in
the Philippine Army.
This Information Awareness
Drive was initiated by the 14th IB to encourage more applicants to
join the profession of arms to supplement the needs of the Armed
Forces of the Philippines.
2Lt. Dennis S Carig, CMO
Officer of 14th IB, emphasized that, “being a soldier is a noble
profession, that each individual dedicates their lives for his/her
love of the country.” Leaflets about the Army recruitment were also
distributed to the youths for their reference.
Commanding Officer Lt. Col.
Manuel Leo Gador reaffirms the commitment of 14th IB in reaching out
to the academe and youth sector in order to bring inspiration on their
role on nation-building. “We hope that our partners from the academe
followed suit and also be our active partners in molding the youth as
agents of peace and development of our country,” Gador said.