|
During
the QAU assessment, construction workers are installing steel
bars for the widening of Sapinit Viaduct.
DPWH Samar I
upgrades bridges within the district
By MARIANETTE GOMEZ
March 1, 2017
CALBAYOG CITY – DPWH
Samar First District Engineering Office (SFDEO) has programmed five
(5) bridges for upgrading this year.
A total of P415 million
projects which involves retrofitting and strengthening, and widening
to more than two (2) lanes is soon to be implemented under GAA CY
2017.
Bridges scheduled for
upgrading include: Oquendo Bridge (B00370SM) along Calbayog-Catarman
Rd., P20 Million, for widening to more than two lanes; Sapinit Viaduct
(B00337SM) along Daang Maharlika, Phase II - P40 Million; Binaliw
Bridge (B00337SM) along Daang Maharlika - P155 Million; Jibatang
Bridge (B00342SM) along Daang Mahalika - P130 Million; and Rosales
Bridge (B00345SM) along Daang Maharlika - P70 Million.
The detailed engineering
works for four (4) projects are almost completed while the widening of
Sapinit Viaduct Phase II has started already.
The upgrading implemented is
in keeping with the demand of a widened road, therefore, a widened
bridge to lessen accidents and provide safe road.