8ID renders
send-off ceremony to newly enlisted privates
By DPAO, 8ID PA
February 28, 2017
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – A send-off ceremony was rendered to the 242 newly enlisted
privates of this Command during the Monday Flag Raising at Openiano
Field on February 27, 2017.
The newly enlisted privates
will report to the line units of the 8th Infantry Division in Eastern
Visayas and units deployed in Mindanao to carry out their mandated
task in sustaining operation against any lawless elements that
disturbed the peace and development of our nation.
The newly enlisted privates
were blessed by Capt. John O. Geronimo, the Division Chaplain to keep
them safe all the time while performing their duties.
Brig. Gen. Cesar M. Idio,
the 8ID Assistant Division Commander, in his message reminded the
newly enlisted privates the difficult process they went through before
they became part of the AFP.
“As new soldiers, love and
take care of your profession. Your job will bring a better life not
only for you but also for your family. Likewise, respect each human
rights, rule of law and international humanitarian law. Always
remember, the security of the people lies on you. May the Lord bless
you every day to bring you success in your chosen profession,” Idio
added.