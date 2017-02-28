8ID renders send-off ceremony to newly enlisted privates

The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

8ID enlisted privates send-off ceremony

By DPAO, 8ID PA
February 28, 2017

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – A send-off ceremony was rendered to the 242 newly enlisted privates of this Command during the Monday Flag Raising at Openiano Field on February 27, 2017.

The newly enlisted privates will report to the line units of the 8th Infantry Division in Eastern Visayas and units deployed in Mindanao to carry out their mandated task in sustaining operation against any lawless elements that disturbed the peace and development of our nation.

The newly enlisted privates were blessed by Capt. John O. Geronimo, the Division Chaplain to keep them safe all the time while performing their duties.

Brig. Gen. Cesar M. Idio, the 8ID Assistant Division Commander, in his message reminded the newly enlisted privates the difficult process they went through before they became part of the AFP.

“As new soldiers, love and take care of your profession. Your job will bring a better life not only for you but also for your family. Likewise, respect each human rights, rule of law and international humanitarian law. Always remember, the security of the people lies on you. May the Lord bless you every day to bring you success in your chosen profession,” Idio added.

 

 