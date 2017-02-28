Re-imposition of
death penalty, a return to barbarism - Spark
By Samahan ng Progresibong
Kabataan
February 28, 2017
QUEZON CITY – With
the expected approbation of House Bill 4727 in the lower chamber of
Congress this week, SPARK-Samahan ng Progresibong Kabataan commands
the youth to rise up against the re-imposition of death penalty in the
Philippines.
According to the group,
rationalising the current administration’s show of terror will cause
the country to capsize very low, as they maintain that the absolute
measure is not preventive of future crimes, and will only inflict
injustices to those who may be innocent and who are socially
marginalized.
House Bill 4727 or “An act
imposing the death penalty on certain heinous crimes, repealing for
the purpose Republic Act No. 93446, entitled ‘An act prohibiting the
imposition of death penalty in the Philippines,’ and amending Act. No.
3815, as amended, otherwise known as the ‘Revised Penalty Code and
other special penal laws” is expected to pass in the House of
Representatives this Tuesday, February 28, as predicted by House
Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez.
In an interview on CNN
Philippines, Alvarez said, “Tomorrow or Wednesday…Mangyayari na po.”
The group views the measure
as repulsive and characteristic of a corrupted and insecure regime
whose depressing morality is still nurtured with feudal if not
barbaric instincts. Henceforth, reminding the public that the
Philippines is a signatory to international treaties proscribing death
penalty.
They declared that, “This
administration have founded justice on retaliation instead of law and
reason. The promised constructive changes were supplanted with the
pursuit of an increasingly fascist tendency of those elected on
bureaucratic seats.”
The group vehemently
insisted that "for as long as we live under a political system wherein
an elite minority reigns over a destitute majority and a blindfolded
and impartial Lady Justice is all too familiar with the scent of
currency, then there could be no guarantee that justice will truly
prevail.
Furthermore, SPARK asserted
that Congress should as an alternative, focus its attention on earlier
interventions in the life of a citizen before he/she commits a crime.
“It is broadly feasible and
logical to invest in, and prioritize matters such as increasing the
accessibility of education, improving the juvenile justice system and
uplifting the economic conditions of the Filipino people, than
intervening when it's irrevocably too late,” the group’s spokesperson
Joanne Lim said.