Sueno: Change is
coming in barangays thru Seal of Good Local Governance
Press Release
February 26, 2017
QUEZON CITY – Heydays
are coming for barangay local government units (LGUs) as the
Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) is bringing its
Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) program down to the barangay-level.
DILG Secretary Ismael ‘Mike’
D. Sueno said, “Just like the SGLG for provincial, city and municipal
LGUs, the SGLG for Barangays will also have an incentive after being
conferred the Seal.”
The incentive, he said, will
come in the form of cash reward to be used for development projects in
the barangay.
“Ang malinis na pamamahala,
sa barangay ang simula. Barangays are the bedrock of the government.
The national government is uplifting and strengthening barangays by
assisting and encouraging them towards the practice of good governance
which comes with a reward,” he said.
The SGLG for Barangays, he
said, aims to make barangay governments accountable, transparent,
participative, and effective.
Akin to the current SGLG,
the barangay SGLG will assess barangays based on the following key
areas: peace and order, financial administration, disaster
preparedness, social protection, business friendliness and
competitiveness, and environmental management.
On Peace and Order
Barangays will be assessed
on their maintenance of peace and order in the community through the
implementation of the Katarungang Pambarangay (KP) or Barangay Justice
System (BJS), an alternative and community-based mechanism for dispute
resolution of conflicts between members of the same community.
Barangays will also be
monitored on their creation and mobilization of their Barangay Peace
and Order Council (BPOC) and Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (BADAC),
prevention of the proliferation of illegal drugs, and provision of
support mechanisms to ensure the protection of constituents from
threats to life and security.
“For the sub-indicator on
BADAC, a barangay gets perfect score if the barangay is drug-free. If
there is no data on drug-affectation as well as presence of mild,
moderately up to severe affectation, a barangay gets zero score,”
Sueno emphasized.
Barangays must also be able
to maintain their Records of Barangay Inhabitants (RBIs) or any
similar document.
On Financial Administration
To measure the performance
of barangays on financial administration, they will be evaluated on
their adherence with the accounting and auditing standard and
compliance with the Barangay Full Disclosure Policy (Good Financial
Housekeeping); and sound fiscal management (Financial Performance)
based on the percentage increase of their local resources.
The Barangay FDP aims to
eliminate graft and corruption in all government transactions at the
barangay level by directing all barangay officials to post the
following documents in a conspicuous area inside the barangay hall and
on the barangay’s official website: Annual Budget, Summary of Income
and Expenditures, utilization of the 20 percent component of the
Internal Revenue Allotment, Annual Procurement Plan, Itemized Monthly
Collections, and List of Notices of Awards.
On Disaster Preparedness
Sueno said that the
indicators of disaster preparedness of barangays are: the
functionality of the Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management
Committee (BDRRMC); accomplishment rate of the activities/projects
reflected in the BDRRM or community-based DRRM plan; extent of risk
assessment and Early Warning System (EWS); and extent of preparedness
for effective response and early recovery.
On Social Protection
To gauge the social
protection being done by barangays, the DILG will consider the
indicators of the functionality of their Violence against Women and
their Children (VAWC) Desk; accessibility to health services in the
barangay; participation rate of children 0 to 4 years old in their Day
Care Center; functionality of their Barangay Development Council (BDC);
and representation of civil society organizations (CSOs) in the
barangay-based institutions (BBIs).
On Business Friendliness and
Competitiveness
A barangay’s business
friendliness and competitiveness, on the other hand, will be
determined based on the indication of their enactment of a barangay
tax ordinance; and issuance within a week of a barangay certificate as
a requisite of setting up new business in their area.
On Environmental Management
Barangays would also have to
do good in environment management based on the functionality of their
Materials Recovery Facility (MRF); percentage of households practicing
segregation of waste at source; and functionality of their Barangay
Ecological Solid Waste Management Committee (BESWMC).