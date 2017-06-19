Philippine Airlines
orders seven more Bombardier Q400 aircraft
Via
MARKETWIRE
June 19, 2017
TORONTO, Ontario –
Bombardier Commercial Aircraft announced today, from the International
Paris Air Show, that it has signed an agreement with Philippine
Airlines, Inc. for the exercise of its seven Q400 aircraft purchase
rights. This latest rights exercise brings Philippine Airlines' total
firm order to twelve Q400 aircraft. The original firm order for five
Q400 with purchase rights for an additional seven was previously
announced on December 8, 2016.
Based on the list price of
the Q400 aircraft, the firm order is valued at approximately US$235
million.
"The Q400 aircraft have
helped airlines around the world expand their networks, and capture
new opportunities" said Fred Cromer, President, Bombardier Commercial
Aircraft. "We are delighted that Philippine Airlines is growing its
fleet with more Q400 aircraft, and are confident that the airline will
benefit from the aircraft's outstanding economics and performance."
"As we position ourselves
for growth, we are pleased to be adding more Q400 to our fleet," said
Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer, Philippine
Airlines. "We are thrilled about the opportunities that lie ahead, and
we look forward to offering more capacity and improving connectivity
in the region with comfortable, fast and efficient regional aircraft
like Bombardier's 86-seat turboprops."
The flag carrier of the
Philippines is expected to take delivery of the world's first
dual-class, 86-seat Q400 aircraft in July 2017.
Including this latest order,
Bombardier has now recorded a total of 585 Q400 aircraft on firm
order.