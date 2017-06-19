Philippine Airlines orders seven more Bombardier Q400 aircraft

Via MARKETWIRE

June 19, 2017

TORONTO, Ontario – Bombardier Commercial Aircraft announced today, from the International Paris Air Show, that it has signed an agreement with Philippine Airlines, Inc. for the exercise of its seven Q400 aircraft purchase rights. This latest rights exercise brings Philippine Airlines' total firm order to twelve Q400 aircraft. The original firm order for five Q400 with purchase rights for an additional seven was previously announced on December 8, 2016.

Based on the list price of the Q400 aircraft, the firm order is valued at approximately US$235 million.

"The Q400 aircraft have helped airlines around the world expand their networks, and capture new opportunities" said Fred Cromer, President, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. "We are delighted that Philippine Airlines is growing its fleet with more Q400 aircraft, and are confident that the airline will benefit from the aircraft's outstanding economics and performance."

"As we position ourselves for growth, we are pleased to be adding more Q400 to our fleet," said Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer, Philippine Airlines. "We are thrilled about the opportunities that lie ahead, and we look forward to offering more capacity and improving connectivity in the region with comfortable, fast and efficient regional aircraft like Bombardier's 86-seat turboprops."

The flag carrier of the Philippines is expected to take delivery of the world's first dual-class, 86-seat Q400 aircraft in July 2017.