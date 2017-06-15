Big labor group ALU
lauded Lorenzana and Año for sophisticated and careful generalship of
Maute and Martial Law in Mindanao
By Associated Labor Unions
June 15, 2017
QUEZON CITY – The
country’s biggest labor group the Associated Labor Unions-Trade Union
Congress of the Philippines (ALU-TUCP) today calls for recognition for
the nuanced sophisticated leadership of both Defense Secretary Delfin
Lorenzana and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff
General Eduardo Año in this difficult hour of our nation’s history.
The ALU-TUCP lauds Lorenzana
and Año for their adherence to the highest standards of
professionalism and patriotism in the fight against the Maute
terrorist group and in the deliberate and measured tenor of their
administration of martial law in Mindanao.
“We warrant full confidence
that Secretary Lorenzana and General Año will make the courageous,
careful and deliberate moves to counter the seriousness of the Maute
threat. The Maute group is the new generation of Muslim youth
disgruntled with the failed strategies and tactics of their MILF and
MNLF elders and who are now adopting the new social media as the new
political fashion for organizing their struggle,” ALU vice president
Louie Corral said.
While the Maute’s are
seeking to legitimize by identifying themselves as ISIS, Secretary
Lorenzana and General Año are systematically reducing their military
capacity and annihilating their political potential.
“Let us take our cues from
these officers and gentlemen rather than listening to the siren calls
of opportunists trying to make political hay of the conflict. We know
that both Lorenzana and Año are running an intelligent and
intelligence-based interdiction to minimize both troop losses and
civilian casualties. We also feel that that their leadership of the
military effort is taking proper heed that both the MILF and MNLF
secessions can be taken advantage of to evolve into something more
sinister and evil. Thanks to their appreciation of the facts on the
ground and political sophistication, they are drawing the bounds and
scope of both military and political intervention,” Corral said.
We encourage support for
both Lorenzana and Año in their difficult task. They have avoided
reckless warmongering and irresponsible scaremongering of those
wrapping the Philippine flag around themselves while engaging in
self-promotion and aggrandizement.
This war against the Maute
will not be solved by political adventurism or politicos. Let us fight
the fire in one room intelligently now, lest by incautious calculation
we destroy the whole house. Let us support our troops in this
struggle. Let us support the political and military maturity of
Lorenzana and Año to seeing us through this crisis soonest, he added.