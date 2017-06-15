Big labor group ALU lauded Lorenzana and Año for sophisticated and careful generalship of Maute and Martial Law in Mindanao

By Associated Labor Unions

June 15, 2017

QUEZON CITY – The country’s biggest labor group the Associated Labor Unions-Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (ALU-TUCP) today calls for recognition for the nuanced sophisticated leadership of both Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff General Eduardo Año in this difficult hour of our nation’s history.

The ALU-TUCP lauds Lorenzana and Año for their adherence to the highest standards of professionalism and patriotism in the fight against the Maute terrorist group and in the deliberate and measured tenor of their administration of martial law in Mindanao.

“We warrant full confidence that Secretary Lorenzana and General Año will make the courageous, careful and deliberate moves to counter the seriousness of the Maute threat. The Maute group is the new generation of Muslim youth disgruntled with the failed strategies and tactics of their MILF and MNLF elders and who are now adopting the new social media as the new political fashion for organizing their struggle,” ALU vice president Louie Corral said.

While the Maute’s are seeking to legitimize by identifying themselves as ISIS, Secretary Lorenzana and General Año are systematically reducing their military capacity and annihilating their political potential.

“Let us take our cues from these officers and gentlemen rather than listening to the siren calls of opportunists trying to make political hay of the conflict. We know that both Lorenzana and Año are running an intelligent and intelligence-based interdiction to minimize both troop losses and civilian casualties. We also feel that that their leadership of the military effort is taking proper heed that both the MILF and MNLF secessions can be taken advantage of to evolve into something more sinister and evil. Thanks to their appreciation of the facts on the ground and political sophistication, they are drawing the bounds and scope of both military and political intervention,” Corral said.

We encourage support for both Lorenzana and Año in their difficult task. They have avoided reckless warmongering and irresponsible scaremongering of those wrapping the Philippine flag around themselves while engaging in self-promotion and aggrandizement.