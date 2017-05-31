Biliran diversion road project to resume construction work

|
Press Release
June 15, 2017
NAVAL, Biliran – The
P43M Construction of Biliran Diversion Road project will resume its
construction activities after problem on Road-Right of-Way (RROW) has
been settled. This is revealed by Engr. David P. Adongay Jr., District
Engineer of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)-
Biliran District Engineering Office (BDEO).
“We can now issue resume
work order to the contractor because the permit to enter was signed by
the affected landowner,” said Adongay.
According to Adongay, the
construction of Biliran Diversion road was hindered to proceed with
the implementation because one of the landowners affected in the road
opening refused to sign the “Permit to Enter”.
Ms. Edwina N. Tan, RROW
agent revealed that the problem on diversion road was settled by
paying the affected landowner the exact amount as computed based on
the assessed value of his lot.
Engr. Albert Cañete, project
engineer said that once the resume work order will be issued,
contractor will be advised to render over time work 24/7.
“The construction of Biliran
Diversion Road at Biliran, Biliran has accomplished 60% as of May 30,
2017 and if weather condition is good, hopefully we can finish it by
August or September this year,” Cañete said.
The completion of the
project will provide the traveling public coming from Tacloban City,
Ormoc City, Baybay City and from other neighboring municipalities
going to the northern and eastern part of Biliran Province and vice
versa in a much safer and faster transport of goods and services and
at a reduced travel time by 20 minutes. The population to be served by
the road ranges from 120,000 to 135,000, 7 Municipalities and 50
Barangays.