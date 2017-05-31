

On-going Construction of Biliran Diversion Road, Biliran, Biliran with an accomplishment of 60% as of May 31, 2017 .

Biliran diversion road project to resume construction work

Press Release

June 15, 2017

NAVAL, Biliran – The P43M Construction of Biliran Diversion Road project will resume its construction activities after problem on Road-Right of-Way (RROW) has been settled. This is revealed by Engr. David P. Adongay Jr., District Engineer of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)- Biliran District Engineering Office (BDEO).

“We can now issue resume work order to the contractor because the permit to enter was signed by the affected landowner,” said Adongay.

According to Adongay, the construction of Biliran Diversion road was hindered to proceed with the implementation because one of the landowners affected in the road opening refused to sign the “Permit to Enter”.

Ms. Edwina N. Tan, RROW agent revealed that the problem on diversion road was settled by paying the affected landowner the exact amount as computed based on the assessed value of his lot.

Engr. Albert Cañete, project engineer said that once the resume work order will be issued, contractor will be advised to render over time work 24/7.

“The construction of Biliran Diversion Road at Biliran, Biliran has accomplished 60% as of May 30, 2017 and if weather condition is good, hopefully we can finish it by August or September this year,” Cañete said.