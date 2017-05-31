The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

Biliran diversion road project
On-going Construction of Biliran Diversion Road, Biliran, Biliran with an accomplishment of 60% as of May 31, 2017.

Biliran diversion road project to resume construction work

Press Release
June 15, 2017

NAVAL, Biliran – The P43M Construction of Biliran Diversion Road project will resume its construction activities after problem on Road-Right of-Way (RROW) has been settled. This is revealed by Engr. David P. Adongay Jr., District Engineer of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)- Biliran District Engineering Office (BDEO).

“We can now issue resume work order to the contractor because the permit to enter was signed by the affected landowner,” said Adongay.

According to Adongay, the construction of Biliran Diversion road was hindered to proceed with the implementation because one of the landowners affected in the road opening refused to sign the “Permit to Enter”.

Ms. Edwina N. Tan, RROW agent revealed that the problem on diversion road was settled by paying the affected landowner the exact amount as computed based on the assessed value of his lot.

Engr. Albert Cañete, project engineer said that once the resume work order will be issued, contractor will be advised to render over time work 24/7.

“The construction of Biliran Diversion Road at Biliran, Biliran has accomplished 60% as of May 30, 2017 and if weather condition is good, hopefully we can finish it by August or September this year,” Cañete said.

The completion of the project will provide the traveling public coming from Tacloban City, Ormoc City, Baybay City and from other neighboring municipalities going to the northern and eastern part of Biliran Province and vice versa in a much safer and faster transport of goods and services and at a reduced travel time by 20 minutes. The population to be served by the road ranges from 120,000 to 135,000, 7 Municipalities and 50 Barangays.

 

 