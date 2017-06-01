

Members of Candidate Soldier Course Class 462-2017 take their oath during the opening ceremony at Camp Eugenio Daza, Barangay Fatima, Hinabangan, Samar on June 1, 2017.

135 Candidate Soldiers take oath

By DPAO, 8ID PA

June 1, 2017

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The Candidate Soldiers Course Class 462-2017 composed of 135 new aspirants was formally opened on June 1, 2017 at Stormtroopers Jungle Base, Camp Eugenio Daza, Barangay Fatima, Hinabangan, Samar with Brig. Gen. Francisco F. Mendoza,Jr, Commander, 802nd Infantry (Peerless) Brigade, Philippine Army as the Keynote Speaker.

The majority of the newly selected batch of Candidate Soldiers came from the island of Samar 76; 32 from Leyte and Southern Leyte; four from Bohol; eight from Luzon; and 15 from the island of Mindanao. Three of them are licensed professionals; 18 are college graduates and mostly reached in high school level with TESDA schoolings.

They will be honed for the duration of six months in basic military training and tactics and will serve as additional soldiers that will beef-up the personnel strength of the whole 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division to include the Infantry Battalions deployed in Mindanao.

Brig. Gen. Francisco F Mendoza, Jr. in his message said, “Inaasahan ko na kayong lahat, pagkalipas ng anim na buwan ay kumpleto kayong magtatapos at taas noong ninyong haharapin ang inyong graduation at ang inyong panunumpa bilang mga newly enlisted privates ng Hukbong Katihan ng Pilipinas.