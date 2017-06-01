|
Members
of Candidate Soldier Course Class 462-2017 take their oath
during the opening ceremony at Camp Eugenio Daza, Barangay
Fatima, Hinabangan, Samar on June 1, 2017.
135 Candidate
Soldiers take oath
By DPAO, 8ID PA
June 1, 2017
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The Candidate Soldiers Course Class 462-2017 composed of
135 new aspirants was formally opened on June 1, 2017 at Stormtroopers
Jungle Base, Camp Eugenio Daza, Barangay Fatima, Hinabangan, Samar
with Brig. Gen. Francisco F. Mendoza,Jr, Commander, 802nd Infantry
(Peerless) Brigade, Philippine Army as the Keynote Speaker.
The majority of the newly
selected batch of Candidate Soldiers came from the island of Samar 76;
32 from Leyte and Southern Leyte; four from Bohol; eight from Luzon;
and 15 from the island of Mindanao. Three of them are licensed
professionals; 18 are college graduates and mostly reached in high
school level with TESDA schoolings.
They will be honed for the
duration of six months in basic military training and tactics and will
serve as additional soldiers that will beef-up the personnel strength
of the whole 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division to include the
Infantry Battalions deployed in Mindanao.
Brig. Gen. Francisco F
Mendoza, Jr. in his message said, “Inaasahan ko na kayong lahat,
pagkalipas ng anim na buwan ay kumpleto kayong magtatapos at taas
noong ninyong haharapin ang inyong graduation at ang inyong panunumpa
bilang mga newly enlisted privates ng Hukbong Katihan ng Pilipinas.
“At inaasahan ko rin, kapag
kayo ay naging ganap na sundalong Philippine Army, ay matatapos ninyo
ang inyong serbisyo ng buong husay at nang buong katapatan. Yan ang
hamon na iiwan ko sa inyo bilang mga susunod na magigiting naming
sundalo,” Brig Gen Mendoza added.