Thousands of lives
at stake in Marawi City fighting
By
ICRC
June 1, 2017
MANILA – Ten days
into the hostilities in Marawi City in Lanao del Sur, southern
Philippines, civilian lives are at stake as the number of casualties
continue to grow and nearly 2,000 residents remain trapped in the
city.
“We are extremely concerned
about the residents who could not leave their homes because of the
fighting, and also those who are reportedly being held against their
will. We are also deeply worried about reports of civilians being
killed,” said Pascal Porchet, Head of Delegation of the International
Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in the Philippines.
“Targeting civilians is
prohibited by international humanitarian law (IHL), and all feasible
precautions must be taken to protect them in military operations. We
urge all those involved in the fighting to protect civilian lives, and
are hopeful that those held against their will are being treated
humanely and will be released. We stand ready to serve as a neutral
intermediary to evacuate civilians caught between the fighting,” he
stressed.
The ICRC has been actively
supporting authorities in the management of dead bodies. It has
donated 160 body bags, as well as gloves and masks, to help the
authorities with the proper retrieval of the bodies.
The ICRC has also been
negotiating for safe access to trapped civilians in Marawi by engaging
in a constant dialogue with all parties to the conflict. However, the
current security situation does not yet allow the ICRC to bring them
all to safety. It has however transported nearly 600 people from
Marawi City to the Saguiaran evacuation center or even as far as
Iligan.
International humanitarian
law (IHL) limits the means and methods of warfare and protects people
who do not take part in the fighting (i.e. civilians, medics, aid
workers) and those who can no longer fight (i.e. wounded, sick,
captured or detained fighters). These limits are particularly
meaningful when military operations are conducted in populated areas
where the risk of harm to civilians and civilian objects, including
essential infrastructure, increases.
Since the onset of the
fighting, the ICRC has been on the ground assisting the population
affected by it. It has also been reminding parties to the conflict to
spare the lives of those who are not participating in the hostilities.
Together with the Philippine Red Cross (PRC), the ICRC has distributed
relief items to more than 10,000 displaced people, provided an equal
number of people with access to clean water, and enhanced the capacity
of six local health facilities to provide basic health care to
thousands of people through the donation of medical supplies.
“We have started conducting
full assessment of the conditions of displaced people in hard-to-reach
evacuation centers, to give us a better picture of the humanitarian
needs. We hope to also assess the western and eastern parts of Lanao
Lake once the security situation allows us to do so,” said Porchet.
The ICRC is a neutral,
impartial and independent humanitarian organization that protects and
assists victims of armed conflict. It has an international mandate to
promote knowledge for and respect of IHL.