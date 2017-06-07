The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

Mondragon Declared as Stable Internal Peace and Security Condition Municipality in Northern Samar

Mondragon, Northern Samar

By DPAO, 8ID PA
June 7, 2017

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The 20th Infantry (We Lead) Battalion together with the Northern Samar Police Provincial Office declared the Municipality of Mondragon, Northern Samar as Stable Internal Peace Security Condition on June 6, 2017 at the Mondragon Municipal Hall, Northern Samar.

The highlight of the event was the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between the AFP represented by Brig. Gen. Mario G. Lacurom, Commander 803rd Infantry Brigade, PSupt. Cezar Zafiro Tannagan, Provincial Director of Northern Samar Police Provincial Office and Hon. Mario M. Madera after which the Oath of the Pledge of Commitment followed.

Mayor Madera was thankful to the AFP as well as to the NSPPO for the unending support given to them. He likewise emphasized that the solution to the countless problems can never be achieved through the barrel of guns but through the oneness of the community of Mondragon.

Meanwhile, Lt. Col Noly F. Lapizar, Commander 20th Infantry (We Lead) Battalion encouraged the participants to do their role to preserve the security gains and development of their community.

Further, Brig. Gen. Lacurom, lauded that this declaration is one-step toward the continuous growth and development of Mondragon. “Let us affirm our commitment to adhere to our common goal of achieving a peaceful and sustainable development in the whole province of Northern Samar,” Brig. Gen. Lacurom added.

 

 