Mondragon Declared
as Stable Internal Peace and Security Condition Municipality in
Northern Samar
By DPAO, 8ID PA
June 7, 2017
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The 20th Infantry (We Lead) Battalion together with the
Northern Samar Police Provincial Office declared the Municipality of
Mondragon, Northern Samar as Stable Internal Peace Security Condition
on June 6, 2017 at the Mondragon Municipal Hall, Northern Samar.
The highlight of the event
was the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between the AFP
represented by Brig. Gen. Mario G. Lacurom, Commander 803rd Infantry
Brigade, PSupt. Cezar Zafiro Tannagan, Provincial Director of Northern
Samar Police Provincial Office and Hon. Mario M. Madera after which
the Oath of the Pledge of Commitment followed.
Mayor Madera was thankful to
the AFP as well as to the NSPPO for the unending support given to
them. He likewise emphasized that the solution to the countless
problems can never be achieved through the barrel of guns but through
the oneness of the community of Mondragon.
Meanwhile, Lt. Col Noly F.
Lapizar, Commander 20th Infantry (We Lead) Battalion encouraged the
participants to do their role to preserve the security gains and
development of their community.
Further, Brig. Gen. Lacurom,
lauded that this declaration is one-step toward the continuous growth
and development of Mondragon. “Let us affirm our commitment to adhere
to our common goal of achieving a peaceful and sustainable development
in the whole province of Northern Samar,” Brig. Gen. Lacurom added.