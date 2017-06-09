MSME receives 5th
International award in chocolate competition
By DTI-TIPG
June 9, 2017
MANILA – It’s another
Silver for the cacao farmers from Davao City! Malagos Unsweetened
Chocolate won its 5th International award in a Chocolate Competition
recently held at the Academy of Chocolate in London, United Kingdom –
a group of industry professionals promoting excellence in fine
chocolate-making. The announcement was made on June 5, 2017 on the
Academy’s website (http://acadofchoc.com).
Malagos Chocolates has been
an active participant and supporter of all trade fairs/events
organized by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI). Malagos
Chocolates is also one of the MSMEs participating as Partner-Supplier
of DTI in the Go Lokal! Stores Project. For interested chocolate
lovers, product samples will be available at the Go Lokal! Concept
Store@DTI slated to open for June 30, 2017.
Malagos’ Dark Collection is
100% pure cocoa liquor – chocolate in its purest form – and a five
time winner of international awards: Silver in the Drinking Chocolate
Category and Two Stars (out of Three Stars) at the 2016 Academy of
Chocolate and Great Taste Awards in London, United Kingdom
respectively; won the Silver in the 2015 World Drinking Chocolate
Competition organized by the International Chocolate Awards in
Hannover, Germany and in April of the same year, Malagos 65% Dark
Chocolate won Bronze for Best Unflavored Drinking Chocolate at the
2015 Academy of Chocolate Awards in London, UK.