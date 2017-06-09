MSME receives 5th International award in chocolate competition

By DTI-TIPG

June 9, 2017

MANILA – It’s another Silver for the cacao farmers from Davao City! Malagos Unsweetened Chocolate won its 5th International award in a Chocolate Competition recently held at the Academy of Chocolate in London, United Kingdom – a group of industry professionals promoting excellence in fine chocolate-making. The announcement was made on June 5, 2017 on the Academy’s website (http://acadofchoc.com).

Malagos Chocolates has been an active participant and supporter of all trade fairs/events organized by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI). Malagos Chocolates is also one of the MSMEs participating as Partner-Supplier of DTI in the Go Lokal! Stores Project. For interested chocolate lovers, product samples will be available at the Go Lokal! Concept Store@DTI slated to open for June 30, 2017.