ABAC Philippines to
focus on MSMEs in pursuing inclusive growth agenda
Press Release
June 7, 2017
MAKATI CITY – MSME
Development. This is the main thrust of the APEC Business Advisory
Council (ABAC) Philippines as it presented the priority work areas in
the meeting with Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary
Ramon Lopez following the second ABAC meeting for 2017 last 25-29
April in Seoul, Korea.
“This is a very welcome
development and a boost to the MSMEs that comprise 99.5% of the
establishments in the country,” said Sec. Lopez. “The DTI has already
been laying the ground work for strengthening MSMEs, especially with
the participation of the youth and women. Now as we chair ASEAN this
2017, we likewise put the spotlight on MSMEs and entrepreneurship, as
well as the sector’s integration in the global value chains.”
APEC Philippines, through
DTI, is working on the development of an APEC SME Marketplace as a
one-stop shop for SMEs in the region. This online portal is envisioned
to provide useful information such as the MSME policies and regimes in
different economies. Ultimately, the project aims to serve as a
platform for SMEs to access and tap into global markets and transact
with other players in the region.
According to ABAC
Philippines Chair Tomas Alcantara, it is important to take advantage
of this opportunity and ensure that SMEs in the country will optimize
use and benefit from the system. “ABAC PH’s first project will help
advance MSMEs interests by developing a pilot Philippine SME
Marketplace. We are trying to make concrete outcomes by facilitating
linkages between SMEs and domestic market first, then to two or more
international markets. After that to ASEAN, eventually to APEC, and
then finally, the global market.”
With the very broad and
varying interests of the 21 APEC economies, the Philippine team will
be keen in realizing its key priority areas. Aside from MSMEs, the
group has also expressed interest in Infrastructure Investment. A
specific initiative being discussed in ABAC is related to the Islamic
Infrastructure Investment Platform (I3P). ABAC Philippines will look
into how the Philippines can tap into the available funds from the
Islamic banks in the region. Mr. Alcantara added, “With guidance and
support from the DOF, ABAC Philippines will help develop a viable
Islamic financial regime to benefit Islamic banks and investments in
the country, ultimately to contribute to the development of Mindanao.”
“ABAC Philippines will work
on identifying and enhancing the country’s comparative advantage and
unique proposition so we can optimize and at the same time add value
to our participation in APEC – now and on a continuing basis for the
long term,” the chair concluded.