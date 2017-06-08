Increased health
risks feared among people displaced by Marawi fighting
By ICRC
June 8, 2017
MANILA – The start of
the rainy season in the Philippines may add burden to the thousands of
people displaced by the fighting in Marawi City in Lanao del Sur,
southern Philippines.
The International Committee
of the Red Cross (ICRC) has observed an increase in the number of
reported cases of diarrhea, upper respiratory infection, hypertension
and fever in different health facilities providing medical assistance
to the displaced residents, particularly those who are staying in
evacuation centers.
“We may have survived the
fighting in Marawi, but I’m still concerned for the children and old
people like me. Now that we’re here at the evacuation center,
everything seems so uncertain. The rains are so strong and many are
getting sick,” said Alimpay Macaagir, a 64-year-old evacuee at a
covered court in Saguiaran, Lanao del Sur.
More than 200,000 people
have been displaced by the fighting in Marawi City. Majority of the
evacuees are temporarily seeking shelter with their relatives. On the
other hand, thousands of them who have nowhere to go are cramped in
evacuation centers, within and outside the city, for more than two
weeks now.
According to Jose Amigo,
Health Coordinator of the ICRC in the Philippines, the increase in the
number of cases is due to the displaced population’s current living
condition. “They – particularly children and the elderlies – become at
risk to water-borne diseases because of their limited access to basic
water and sanitation facilities. They also become prone to
communicable diseases because of the limited space in evacuation
centers.”
Amigo added, “The health
situation is not yet critical at this point, but we fear that this may
worsen in the coming days with prolonged displacement.”
In support of the local
health units’ efforts to address this concern, the ICRC has been
working closely with hospitals and other health facilities within and
around Marawi City to augment their existing capacity.
To date, the ICRC has
provided additional medicines and medical supplies to 11 hospitals and
health facilities in Iligan and Balo-i in Lanao del Norte, and
Tamparan, Balindong, Piagapo, Saguiaran and Marawi in Lanao del Sur.
The ICRC has also supported
the mini-hospital setup by the rural health unit of Saguiaran by
providing 10 folding beds for patients, and a supplementary kit of
essential medicines and medical supplies that can serve 10,000
individuals for three months.
“We have been working
closely with the Department of Health (DOH) since the fighting in
Marawi broke out, and we commend the good job that they have been
doing on the ground despite all the challenges that they face. The
ICRC will continue to be one of the active partners of DOH, supporting
its efforts in providing the much needed medical assistance to the
people affected by the conflict,” said Amigo.
The ICRC is a neutral,
impartial and independent humanitarian organization that protects and
assists victims of armed conflict. It has a mandate to promote
knowledge on and respect for international humanitarian law.