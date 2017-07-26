Calbayog-Allen road
section closed to traffic due to landslide
By MARIANETTE Y. GOMEZ
July 26, 2017
CALBAYOG CITY –
Continuous heavy rains over the weekend weaken the soil surface on the
mountainous sides along national road in the Calbayog-Allen Road
Section, causing landslide including a rockslide as well. The road
stretch from k0691+200-k0691+320 and k0691+130-k0691+200 all in Brgy.
Caglanipao approximately 138 meters long was covered with almost
15,000 cubic meters of soil and rocks rendering the road unpassable.
The landslide happened on
the evening of July 23, 2017, Sunday covering the road in Brgy.
Caglanipao with a passing truck pushed to the other side of the
highway as mounds of dirt, rocks and mud came rushing through.
Ongoing clearing operations
are already undertaken in the vicinity since the very next day the
disaster occurred. Meanwhile, DPWH Samar I installed barricades,
warning signs and traffic advisory to warn the public of the condition
of the road. Assisting DPWH Samar I in the area are DPWH Northern
Samar I, bringing dump truck and backhoe, and contractors who lent
their equipments like Aremar, ECI, Acme and B. Vicencio Constructions.
The hardwork of the group
paid off when at around 9:00 in the evening of July 25, 2017, Tuesday,
vehicles were already allowed to pass through. But even so, the work
is not done yet as the other lane of the road is still covered with
debris of dirt and the mountainous side is still unstable. To
compromise with the traveler’s plea but not lessen the progress of
clearing out the highway, Engr. Romy M. Gumban, Chief of Equipment
Management Division of Region VIII, suggested that vehicles would be
allowed to pass through for an hour every 2 hours. At least this way,
the community’s day to day life will not be hampered that much.
It is good to note moreover
that fieldworkers vow to restore traffic fully on the two lanes this
week since good weather conditions prevails in the locality. However,
District Engineer Alvin A. Ignacio warns the public of the danger of
falling rocks and soil anytime. Motorists should be cautious as they
pass along the landslide/ rockslide prone areas.