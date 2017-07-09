Our spiritual and
supernatural world
By
Fr. ROY CIMAGALA,
roycimagala@gmail.com
July 9, 2017
WE need to be more adept in
attending to the world of the spiritual and the supernatural which is
where we also live, whether we like it or not, aware of it or not.
That it’s part of our
objective reality can be verified from the fact that we can think and
reason out, discover and invent things, and do many others that tell
us we are capable of spiritual operations that presume that we also
live in the world of the spiritual.
The supernatural aspect of
our objective reality can be verified by the fact that there are many
mysterious, naturally inexplicable things that take place in our life.
There are miracles and other wonders that simply go beyond the limits
of our nature.
We have to learn how to deal
with our spiritual and supernatural world because that is where the
real action is and where our ultimate goal is. That’s where we are
truly defined, where our radical dignity is established. That’s where
we can have our encounter with God.
For us, the material and
natural world is nothing if not related to the spiritual and the
supernatural world. Our material and natural world can only have
meaning and purpose if related to the spiritual and the supernatural,
that is, if related ultimately to God.
Of course, God made himself
man in Jesus Christ so that our material and natural world, damaged by
sin, can have a way to reconnect with our Creator and our Father. And
Christ’s presence and redemptive action continues to take place with
the action of the Holy Spirit.
This is a truth of our faith
that should ever be made alive in us, kept sharp in our mind, and
deeply felt in our heart. For this, we have to submit to a certain
discipline that may involve a number of things.
We have to learn to be
recollected all the time, keeping effective control and supervision of
our senses and other faculties so that wherever we are, we could
manage to be always in the presence of God.
We have to learn to pray and
meditate on the word of God, for it is there where we begin to get in
touch with Him on a day-to-day basis. If we truly exercise our faith,
our prayer should always be exciting since we would be dealing with
the Holy Spirit who knows all the truth and who can tell us of things
to come.
We need to do everything to
make sure our prayer is a real encounter with God, a direct
conversation with the Holy Spirit who always intervenes in our life
with his constant promptings.
For this, it is truly
helpful to know more about the gifts of the Holy Spirit so we may be
able to correspond to those gifts properly. Obviously to be most
docile to the Holy Spirit, we need to clean up our mind and heart
through penance. Let’s see to it that our heart is rid of any impurity
that could prevent us from discerning the Holy Spirit’s promptings.
These are, at least, a few
of the things we can do to take care of our spiritual and supernatural
world.