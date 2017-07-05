16 PH firms bag US$23.4 export sales in major Taiwan food show

By CITEM

July 5, 2017

MANILA – Sixteen (16) Philippine food companies generated US$23.4 million worth of export sales in the recently held Taipei International Food Show (TIFS) at the Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1 in Taiwan last June 21-24.

Led by the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM), the Philippine delegation in TIFS 2017 surpassed the target sales of US$22 million and exceeded the previous US$21.58 sales generated in 2016 by 8.4 percent.

“The Philippines had a successful participation in Taiwan. We surpassed our sales goal and actually brought 16 companies under the Philippine banner from an initial target of 12 companies,” said CITEM Executive Director Clayton Tugonon. “We were also able to share necessary information to these companies so that they can capitalize on the promising market opportunities in Taiwan.”

Part of the Philippine delegation are Celebes Canning Corporation, CJ Uniworld Corporation, DMI Medical Supply Company, Inc., Fitrite Inc., Greenlife Coco Products Philippines, Inc., JNRM Corporation, Malagos Agri-Ventures Corp., Mama Tina Pasta Company, Inc., Pasciolco Agri-Venture, Prosource International Inc., Raw Brown Sugar Milling Company, Inc., Team Asia Corporation, Tropicana Food Products, Inc., Weambard International Traders, Inc., and Yearluck Food and Industrial Food Corporation. Also included is the Department of Science and Technology-Industrial Technology Development Institute (DOST-ITDI).

Among the Philippines’ best-sellers in the event were ready-to-drink tropical fruit juices and preserves; canned tuna; coconut products, such as virgin coconut oil, coconut cream, sugar and medium chain triglycerides (MCT); muscovado sugar in powder form and rock form; banana chips; soft-served ice cream mix, cones and waffles; and herbal tea, MX3 coffee and food supplements.

Other products showcased in the Philippine pavilion included unsweetened chocolate powder, roasted cacao nibs and dark chocolates; bagoong; noodle pasta; canned meats; vacuum-fried vegetables and fruits; and premixed rice cakes and other food flavorings.

"Through our benchmarking and market visits, we observed that the Taiwanese market has a huge demand for health and organic food and beverages. There is also a big market potential for exporting high value fresh/frozen high-value fish, shrimps and prawns, abalone, scallops, and other seafood products,” said Tugonon.

“We also surveyed that the major international competitors for the Philippines’ best-selling products were China, Vietnam, and Thailand because of their price and packaging. Sri Lanka was also found as one of the toughest competitor for coconut products, while European countries, such as Switzerland, are also seen as a major competitor for chocolate products,” he explained.

The TIFS, or popularly known as FOOD TAIPEI, is an annual food fair that links the entire food industry supply chain in Taiwan and other countries – from agriculture and aquaculture, refrigeration, processed food, food machinery, packaging and packaging equipment.

The four-day event was held in conjunction with Taipei Pack, Foodtech & Pharmatech Taipei, Taiwan Horeca and Halal Taiwan. It was participated by 1,717 exhibitors with a total of 4,011 booths, including participating representatives from 36 countries, to cover every link of the supply chain in Taiwan.

“CITEM looks forward to its next participation in FOOD Taipei next year. Hopefully, our participation this year has helped Philippine companies benchmark themselves in the international market to better improve their packaging, product labeling, and secure the necessary food standards and certifications to expand their reach on the Taiwanese export market,” said Tugonon.