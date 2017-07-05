16 PH firms bag
US$23.4 export sales in major Taiwan food show
By CITEM
July 5, 2017
MANILA – Sixteen (16)
Philippine food companies generated US$23.4 million worth of export
sales in the recently held Taipei International Food Show (TIFS) at
the Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1 in Taiwan last June 21-24.
Led by the Center for
International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM), the Philippine
delegation in TIFS 2017 surpassed the target sales of US$22 million
and exceeded the previous US$21.58 sales generated in 2016 by 8.4
percent.
“The Philippines had a
successful participation in Taiwan. We surpassed our sales goal and
actually brought 16 companies under the Philippine banner from an
initial target of 12 companies,” said CITEM Executive Director Clayton
Tugonon. “We were also able to share necessary information to these
companies so that they can capitalize on the promising market
opportunities in Taiwan.”
Part of the Philippine
delegation are Celebes Canning Corporation, CJ Uniworld Corporation,
DMI Medical Supply Company, Inc., Fitrite Inc., Greenlife Coco
Products Philippines, Inc., JNRM Corporation, Malagos Agri-Ventures
Corp., Mama Tina Pasta Company, Inc., Pasciolco Agri-Venture,
Prosource International Inc., Raw Brown Sugar Milling Company, Inc.,
Team Asia Corporation, Tropicana Food Products, Inc., Weambard
International Traders, Inc., and Yearluck Food and Industrial Food
Corporation. Also included is the Department of Science and
Technology-Industrial Technology Development Institute (DOST-ITDI).
Among the Philippines’
best-sellers in the event were ready-to-drink tropical fruit juices
and preserves; canned tuna; coconut products, such as virgin coconut
oil, coconut cream, sugar and medium chain triglycerides (MCT);
muscovado sugar in powder form and rock form; banana chips;
soft-served ice cream mix, cones and waffles; and herbal tea, MX3
coffee and food supplements.
Other products showcased in
the Philippine pavilion included unsweetened chocolate powder, roasted
cacao nibs and dark chocolates; bagoong; noodle pasta; canned meats;
vacuum-fried vegetables and fruits; and premixed rice cakes and other
food flavorings.
"Through our benchmarking
and market visits, we observed that the Taiwanese market has a huge
demand for health and organic food and beverages. There is also a big
market potential for exporting high value fresh/frozen high-value
fish, shrimps and prawns, abalone, scallops, and other seafood
products,” said Tugonon.
“We also surveyed that the
major international competitors for the Philippines’ best-selling
products were China, Vietnam, and Thailand because of their price and
packaging. Sri Lanka was also found as one of the toughest competitor
for coconut products, while European countries, such as Switzerland,
are also seen as a major competitor for chocolate products,” he
explained.
The TIFS, or popularly known
as FOOD TAIPEI, is an annual food fair that links the entire food
industry supply chain in Taiwan and other countries – from agriculture
and aquaculture, refrigeration, processed food, food machinery,
packaging and packaging equipment.
The four-day event was held
in conjunction with Taipei Pack, Foodtech & Pharmatech Taipei, Taiwan
Horeca and Halal Taiwan. It was participated by 1,717 exhibitors with
a total of 4,011 booths, including participating representatives from
36 countries, to cover every link of the supply chain in Taiwan.
“CITEM looks forward to its
next participation in FOOD Taipei next year. Hopefully, our
participation this year has helped Philippine companies benchmark
themselves in the international market to better improve their
packaging, product labeling, and secure the necessary food standards
and certifications to expand their reach on the Taiwanese export
market,” said Tugonon.
According to the show
organizer, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), the
local revenue of the Taiwan food industry has already reached NT$ 618
billion (US$ 20 billion), and it is expected to increase to NT$ 620
billion (US$ 21 billion) by the end of 2017.