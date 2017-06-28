|
Department
of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) – Internal Audit Service (IAS)
conducts exit conference for ISO 9001:2015 Certification with
Biliran District Engineering Office (BDEO) key officials headed
by District Engineer, David P. Adongay Jr. on June 28, 2017 at
BDEO’s Conference Room.
DPWH-IAS conducts
management audit at Biliran DEO for ISO 9001:2015
Press Release
June 30, 2017
NAVAL, Biliran – The
Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) - Internal Audit
Service (IAS) conducts its first management audit at Biliran District
Engineering Office (BDEO) for the ISO 9001: 2015 Certification.
According to Engr. David P.
Adongay, Jr., District Engineer, the main objective of the auditing
process is to ensure that all the processes in the office are in
accordance with the standard of the department.
“The auditing process makes
sure that what we are doing here in the Department of Public Works and
Highways district office follows the principles of quality management
system”, said Adongay.
The auditing process took
two days from June 27-29, 2017 which started with a conference with
key officials of BDEO and from the auditing team.
DPWH-IAS from the Central
Office represented by Ms. Ma. Cristina Suyom and Ms. Erlyn Caguiroa
scrutinized BDEO of its different processes in the office.
According to Adongay the
audit process for the ISO 9001:2015 was focused on leadership,
engagement of people, evidence-based decision making, relationship
management and improvement.
The auditing process ended
with an exit conference where the audit team discusses their findings
and assessment of BDEO and the areas that need improvement.
Adongay said that the result
of the audit process is satisfiable.
“If I would round it in the
scale of 1-10, I think we scored nine because based from our exit
meeting with IAS, most of the findings can be immediately corrected,”
said Adongay.
Adongay also revealed that
the next auditing process for BDEO’s journey to ISO 9001:2015
Certification will be in the month of August.
According to Adongay, the
office is preparing audit by the third party, Anglo Japanese American
(AJA).
“We just had our meeting and
we discussed about the inputs of the management review and we are
expecting that our section chiefs, unit heads as well as other
employees will follow the Quality Management System as far as the
operation of our office is concerned. So everything that we had
discussed, needs their immediate action and we are going to follow it
up in a weeks time,” Adongay disclosed.