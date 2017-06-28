The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

DPWH Internal Audit Service
Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) – Internal Audit Service (IAS) conducts exit conference for ISO 9001:2015 Certification with Biliran District Engineering Office (BDEO) key officials headed by District Engineer, David P. Adongay Jr. on June 28, 2017 at BDEO’s Conference Room.

DPWH-IAS conducts management audit at Biliran DEO for ISO 9001:2015

Press Release
June 30, 2017

NAVAL, Biliran – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) - Internal Audit Service (IAS) conducts its first management audit at Biliran District Engineering Office (BDEO) for the ISO 9001: 2015 Certification.

According to Engr. David P. Adongay, Jr., District Engineer, the main objective of the auditing process is to ensure that all the processes in the office are in accordance with the standard of the department.

“The auditing process makes sure that what we are doing here in the Department of Public Works and Highways district office follows the principles of quality management system”, said Adongay.

The auditing process took two days from June 27-29, 2017 which started with a conference with key officials of BDEO and from the auditing team.

DPWH-IAS from the Central Office represented by Ms. Ma. Cristina Suyom and Ms. Erlyn Caguiroa scrutinized BDEO of its different processes in the office.

According to Adongay the audit process for the ISO 9001:2015 was focused on leadership, engagement of people, evidence-based decision making, relationship management and improvement.

The auditing process ended with an exit conference where the audit team discusses their findings and assessment of BDEO and the areas that need improvement.

Adongay said that the result of the audit process is satisfiable.

“If I would round it in the scale of 1-10, I think we scored nine because based from our exit meeting with IAS, most of the findings can be immediately corrected,” said Adongay.

Adongay also revealed that the next auditing process for BDEO’s journey to ISO 9001:2015 Certification will be in the month of August.

According to Adongay, the office is preparing audit by the third party, Anglo Japanese American (AJA).

“We just had our meeting and we discussed about the inputs of the management review and we are expecting that our section chiefs, unit heads as well as other employees will follow the Quality Management System as far as the operation of our office is concerned. So everything that we had discussed, needs their immediate action and we are going to follow it up in a weeks time,” Adongay disclosed.

 

 