Bayan to AFP:
Disclose contents of new Oplan
Press Release
January 9, 2017
QUEZON CITY – The AFP
and DND should disclose the actual contents of its new campaign plan,
Development Support and Security Plan Kapayapaan, that was launched
last week at a top level command conference.
If it is a sequel to Oplan
Bayanihan, claiming to put primacy on the peace negotiations and
so-called non-combat "development" work, but continuing the
militarization of communities, then it is not new nor will it succeed.
Will DSSP Kapayapaan cause
the pullout of troops from Lumad and other occupied areas? Will this
cause the suspension of military operations masquerading as
non-combat, development operations in civilian communities? Will this
end the "IP-centric" approach adopted by Oplan Bayanihan that has
resulted in human rights violations in indigenous communities? Will
this make the AFP stop targeting legal activists, whether through
trumped-up charges or by extrajudicial killings? Will the AFP disband
paramilitary groups especially those most notorious for rights abuses
such as massacres?
If the answer to all these
questions is NO, then we are in for more of the same. Maybe even
worse.
Oplan Bayanihan of Aquino
also claimed to recognize the primacy of the peace process but instead
unleashed war on the people. It was an utter failure as the peace
talks were stalled while the AFP failed to stop the advance of the
revolutionary forces. It is this reality that served as the basis for
the Duterte government to enter into peace talks with the NDFP.
Government cannot defeat the revolutionary forces because the social,
economic, political and historical basis for the armed conflict
remain. The root causes of armed struggle must be addressed.
The AFP should upload and
make available the new DSSP Kapayapaan to allow its scrutiny by all
stakeholders and interested parties, including human rights groups,
peace advocates, and members of Congress. Kapayapaan's predecessor
Oplan Bayanihan was made available to the pubic by the previous regime
and can be found at the AFP's website.
The people continue to call
for the pull-out of AFP troops operating in civilian communities.
These AFP operations undermine even the government's own ceasefire
declaration, exposing it as a sham as far as affected communities are
concerned. Affected communities have raised many complaints versus the
AFP and hope that these will be discussed during the 3rd round of
formal peace talks that will begin on January 19, 2017.