President Duterte
visits victims of Hilongos, Leyte blast
By DPAO, 8ID PA
December 30, 2016
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – It was December 28, 2016 at 9 o’clock in the evening, while
the residents were enjoying a boxing match in connection with the town
fiesta celebration, when two improvised explosive devices from 81mm
mortar ammunition exploded at the municipal plaza, Central Poblacion,
Hilongos, Leyte that eventually injured 32 residents of the said town.
On December 30, 2016, two
days after the Hilongos, Leyte Bombing, Pres. Duterte arrived at Ormoc
City Airport at around 9:40am and was warmly received by Maj. Gen.
Oscar T Lactao AFP, CENTCOM Commander; Brig. Gen. Raul M Farnacio AFP,
8ID Commander; PSSupt Roberto T Badian, PRO8 Deputy Regional Director
for Admin; Secretary Michael Dino, Presidential Assistant for Eastern
Visayas; Hon. Lucy Torres-Gomes, 4th District Representative of Leyte;
Hon. Richard Gomes, Ormoc City Mayor, and other members of Sanguniang
Panlungsod of Ormoc City.
President Duterte
immediately flew to Hilongos, Leyte via presidential helicopter and
arrived in the area at around 10:21am at Hilongos district hospital to
visit the victims of the bombing. He gave financial assistance worth
P10,000.00 pesos and cellphone to every victim, and promised a
scholarship for every graduating student who became a victim of the
bombing incident.
He likewise ensured that
PhilHealth will assist the victims in paying their hospital bills. Any
excess hospital bills that cannot be shouldered by PhilHealth will be
shouldered by DSWD while the crutches and wheelchairs will be provided
by DOH, the President said.
During his message before
the people of Hilongos, the President said, that the bombing incident
in that town is part of the plan of the enemy of the state to
destabilize the government. Hence, he reminded the local PNP & AFP
units to be more vigilant of terrorist’s plan in the days ahead
especially bombings of the Maute group.
In this regard all local AFP
unit commanders are advised to proactively coordinate with their PNP
counterparts to increase joint patrols and check points in urban
centers, ports, churches and other critical infrastructures. The visit
of President Duterte in the municipality of Hilongos, Leyte culminated
at about 12 o’clock noon and he immediately returned to Ormoc City
airport and boarded the presidential private plane going to Davao
City.