Chiz seeks senate
probe into AI allegations
By Office of Senator Escudero
February 2, 2017
PASAY CITY – Sen.
Francis “Chiz” Escudero wants the Senate to look into the report
released by Amnesty International (AI) alleging that Philippine
National Police (PNP) officers have paid individuals to kill thousands
of drug offenders in the country.
Escudero told a press
conference on Thursday that he would file a resolution next week for
the Senate to investigate into what he described as serious
allegations by the international human rights watchdog.
In the report, Amnesty
International claimed that the police had “systematically targeted
mostly poor and defenseless people across the country while planting
‘evidence’ recruiting paid killers, stealing from the people they kill
and fabricating official incident reports.”
“Ito’y seryosong alegasyon
na galing pa sa isang international body na marapat at dapat alamin,
hindi lamang nating lahat, pero pati na rin makita kung may basehan
nga ba o wala kaya dumudungis ito sa imahe ng bansa sa daigdig,”
Escudero said.
The veteran lawmaker said he
also wanted Amnesty International to explain their findings and
present their sources at the legislative inquiry.
According to Escudero, who
once chaired the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights, he was
alarmed by the claim that hired killers were being engaged by the
police force to help in the war against drugs of the government.
The Senate investigation, he
added, will give the PNP a chance to convey their side of the story.
“Yung basehan ng AI sa kanilang report nais naming ipaliwanag nila, at
pangalawa yung mga pulis na na-mention, at kung sinumang nais maglabas
ng ebidensiya kaugnay nito. Dalawa ang pakay naming dito: Una,
mapatunayan kung totoo nga ba yung alegasyon ng AI, at pangalawa,
mabigyan din naman ng pagkakataon ang PNP na harapin ang AI,
magpaliwanag sa harap ng publiko at ibigay ang panig nila sa publiko
at sa AI,” the senator said.
Furthermore, Escudero assured procedural safeguards for sources of AI
and all the other witnesses who will be invited to the Senate probe.
“We can always call for an executive session in order to hear the
testimony of witnesses. Nagawa na namin yan noon at napatunayan naman
ng Senado na hindi namin nilalabas anumang pinag-usapan sa executive
session maliban na lamang kung pagbotohan ito ng mayorya ng mga
senador kung ganyan ka-sensitibo. Nakahanda naman ang Senado na
tumanggap ng mga ika nga mga sekretong testigo para mapangalagaan ang
kanilang seguridad,” Escudero said.