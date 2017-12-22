Rockslide befall major Samar highway due to continuous rain

By BON JOSEPH N. ASTILLA

December 22, 2017

CALBAYOG CITY – Due to the rainy season being pretty dominant over the week, the soil surface on the mountainous sides along national road in the Calbayog-Allen Road Section, weakened to point of causing a rockslide. The road stretch of k0701+900-k0701+985 in Brgy. Malayog, Calbayog City was covered with almost 3,000 cubic meters of soil and rocks rendering the road unpassable.

The rockslide happened around 7:00 o’clock in the evening of December 21, 2017, Thursday covering the road with debris of dirt, mud and mostly big chunks of rocks. Some pieces of these boulders are even bigger than the trucks and other equipment that are used to clear the path.

Ongoing clearing operations are already undertaken in the vicinity since the very next day the disaster occurred. Meanwhile, DPWH Samar I installed barricades, warning signs and traffic advisory to warn the public of the condition of the road.