Rockslide befall major Samar highway due to continuous rain

By BON JOSEPH N. ASTILLA
December 22, 2017

CALBAYOG CITY – Due to the rainy season being pretty dominant over the week, the soil surface on the mountainous sides along national road in the Calbayog-Allen Road Section, weakened to point of causing a rockslide. The road stretch of k0701+900-k0701+985 in Brgy. Malayog, Calbayog City was covered with almost 3,000 cubic meters of soil and rocks rendering the road unpassable.

The rockslide happened around 7:00 o’clock in the evening of December 21, 2017, Thursday covering the road with debris of dirt, mud and mostly big chunks of rocks. Some pieces of these boulders are even bigger than the trucks and other equipment that are used to clear the path.

Ongoing clearing operations are already undertaken in the vicinity since the very next day the disaster occurred. Meanwhile, DPWH Samar I installed barricades, warning signs and traffic advisory to warn the public of the condition of the road.

According to District Engr. Alvin A. Ignacio of Samar I, at 11:15 am today, 22nd of December, the detour road was opened to the 1st batch of light vehicles. Improvement of this temporary road will continue and passage of light vehicles is controlled and scheduled. If motorist are in a hurry and would prefer a convenient travel to Calbayog from Northern Samar, DPWH-SFDEO advises them to take Catarman-Calbayog via Lope De Vega Route. The public is warned that rockfall/landslide on the same site may still occur anytime due to the prevailing weather in the area. There are still a number of cracks on the huge rocks/boulder on the slopes.

 

 