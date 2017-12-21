

The DPWH Samar I Maintenance Team hard at work in clearing the mud caused by the flood in Brgy. Capacuhan, Oquendo District, Calbayog City.

Urduja-affected road sections in Samar I now clear

By APRIL VILLANUEVA and MAE COMOTA

December 21, 2017

CALBAYOG CITY – At 6:00 A.M. on December 16, 2017, Typhoon Urduja’s strong winds and heavy rainfall was responsible for the significant damage caused to road sections located along Daang Maharlika and other national roads, affecting the various barangays in the municipalities of Sta. Margarita, Gandara, Tarangnan, and San Jorge as well as those in Calbayog City.

Along Calbayog-Allen road, DPWH Samar I’s Maintenance Point Person (MPP) Engr. Ronalie Pelotos and her team quickly responded by clearing the rock fall in Brgy. Peña, rock slide in Brgy. Malayog, and the landslide in Brgy. Cagmanipis. In Brgy. Cagmanipis, the slope protection was damaged and two (2) SAMELCO posts toppled down which were immediately addressed by the maintenance team by putting up warnings signs and traffic advisories.

In the municipality of Tarangnan, Brgy. Palencia and Brgy. Tizon were also affected due to the collapse of the widened pavement. Meanwhile, the slope protection in Brgy. Aurora experienced minor damages. MPP Engr. Jeremias Lim and his team took action by installing barricades, warning signs & traffic advisory to ensure the safety of the passing motorists.

The intense rain caused flooding in Gandara Diversion Road; Brgy. Erenas and Brgy. Sapinit in San Jorge; and Brgy. Capacuhan and Brgy. Tarabucan in Oquendo District, Calbayog City. “Pre-caution” signs were speedily put in place courtesy of the MPP Mario Balane and his team.