DPWH Samar I Maintenance Team hard at work in clearing the
mud caused by the flood in Brgy. Capacuhan, Oquendo
District, Calbayog City.
Urduja-affected
road sections in Samar I now clear
By
APRIL VILLANUEVA and
MAE COMOTA
December 21, 2017
CALBAYOG CITY – At
6:00 A.M. on December 16, 2017, Typhoon Urduja’s strong winds and
heavy rainfall was responsible for the significant damage caused to
road sections located along Daang Maharlika and other national
roads, affecting the various barangays in the municipalities of Sta.
Margarita, Gandara, Tarangnan, and San Jorge as well as those in
Calbayog City.
Along Calbayog-Allen road,
DPWH Samar I’s Maintenance Point Person (MPP) Engr. Ronalie Pelotos
and her team quickly responded by clearing the rock fall in Brgy.
Peña, rock slide in Brgy. Malayog, and the landslide in Brgy.
Cagmanipis. In Brgy. Cagmanipis, the slope protection was damaged
and two (2) SAMELCO posts toppled down which were immediately
addressed by the maintenance team by putting up warnings signs and
traffic advisories.
In the municipality of
Tarangnan, Brgy. Palencia and Brgy. Tizon were also affected due to
the collapse of the widened pavement. Meanwhile, the slope
protection in Brgy. Aurora experienced minor damages. MPP Engr.
Jeremias Lim and his team took action by installing barricades,
warning signs & traffic advisory to ensure the safety of the passing
motorists.
The intense rain caused
flooding in Gandara Diversion Road; Brgy. Erenas and Brgy. Sapinit
in San Jorge; and Brgy. Capacuhan and Brgy. Tarabucan in Oquendo
District, Calbayog City. “Pre-caution” signs were speedily put in
place courtesy of the MPP Mario Balane and his team.
As of December 20, 2017
(Wednesday) all roads have been cleared and all lanes are now
passable. No damages to life and property were reported thanks to
the quick action of the MPPs and their respective teams under the
leadership of Maintenance Chief Engr. Ramon Calagos and District
Engineer Alvin Ignacio.