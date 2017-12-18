The latest news in Eastern Visayas region
 

Army clashes anew with terrorist NPAs, recovers 1 high powered firearm

By DPAO, 8ID PA
December 18, 2017

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – Elements from 20th Infantry (We Lead) Battalion while conducting pursuit operations at Barangay Hinagonayan, Catubig, Northern Samar encountered terrorist NPAs, which resulted to the recovery of one high powered rifle on December 18, 2017 at 7:30 o’clock in the morning.

No casualty on the government side was reported while undermined on the enemy.

It may be recalled that on December 16, 2017, troops from the 20th IB conducting Humanitarian Assistance and Relief operations to flood victims of TS “Urduja” were ambushed in the same area prompting the soldiers to be on high level of alert.

In his statement, Brig. Gen. Mario G. Lacurom, Commander, 803rd Infantry Brigade said, "Your Army in Northern Samar strongly condemns the atrocity perpetrated by the NPA in the hinter barangays that caused fear and panic among the residents. Such atrocities are clear violation of the International Humanitarian Law. We call upon the people to rally support behind your soldiers and act against these terrorists. Moreover, we criticized this kind of act of terrorist NPAs that instead of helping the victims of disaster, they are making the disaster response complicated to the detriment of those who are already affected,” Lacurom added.

 

 