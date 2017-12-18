Army clashes anew
with terrorist NPAs, recovers 1 high powered firearm
By
DPAO, 8ID PA
December 18, 2017
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – Elements from 20th Infantry (We Lead) Battalion while
conducting pursuit operations at Barangay Hinagonayan, Catubig,
Northern Samar encountered terrorist NPAs, which resulted to the
recovery of one high powered rifle on December 18, 2017 at 7:30
o’clock in the morning.
No casualty on the
government side was reported while undermined on the enemy.
It may be recalled that on
December 16, 2017, troops from the 20th IB conducting Humanitarian
Assistance and Relief operations to flood victims of TS “Urduja”
were ambushed in the same area prompting the soldiers to be on high
level of alert.
In his statement, Brig.
Gen. Mario G. Lacurom, Commander, 803rd Infantry Brigade said, "Your
Army in Northern Samar strongly condemns the atrocity perpetrated by
the NPA in the hinter barangays that caused fear and panic among the
residents. Such atrocities are clear violation of the International
Humanitarian Law. We call upon the people to rally support behind
your soldiers and act against these terrorists. Moreover, we
criticized this kind of act of terrorist NPAs that instead of
helping the victims of disaster, they are making the disaster
response complicated to the detriment of those who are already
affected,” Lacurom added.