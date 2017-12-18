Army clashes anew with terrorist NPAs, recovers 1 high powered firearm

By DPAO, 8ID PA

December 18, 2017

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – Elements from 20th Infantry (We Lead) Battalion while conducting pursuit operations at Barangay Hinagonayan, Catubig, Northern Samar encountered terrorist NPAs, which resulted to the recovery of one high powered rifle on December 18, 2017 at 7:30 o’clock in the morning.

No casualty on the government side was reported while undermined on the enemy.

It may be recalled that on December 16, 2017, troops from the 20th IB conducting Humanitarian Assistance and Relief operations to flood victims of TS “Urduja” were ambushed in the same area prompting the soldiers to be on high level of alert.